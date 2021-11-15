The feeling at halftime inside the Rose Bowl on Saturday was one that head coach Karl Dorrell and Colorado want to have more often going forward.
The feeling at the end of the game, however, not so much.
It was the tale of two halves against UCLA this past weekend as CU saw its 20-10 lead at the break turn into a 44-20 defeat and the slim chance of reaching 6 wins and becoming bowl eligible slipped away.
“We played almost two full quarters of really good football,” Dorrell said Monday. “The offense had a fast start on the road, which they haven’t been able to do for the most part this season.”
Everything was going well for the Buffs on offense.
Running back Jarek Broussard looked like he was on the way to replicating one of the vintage performances we saw from him last season as he racked up over 100 rushing yards in the first 30 minutes.
Quarterback Brendon Lewis was efficient passing the ball and getting the ball out quickly.
Defensively, CU was able to slow down Chip Kelly’s prolific run game and it resulted in a double-digit halftime lead for the first time against an FBS opponent this season.
“I felt good at the halftime break with the things that we were doing on both sides of the ball,” Dorrell said. “We felt like we had some decent adjustments being made, but unfortunately it was a different type of second half. We didn’t quite catch the rhythm that we were hoping to get in terms of our offense.”
Dorrell said he was pleased with the way the offense moved the ball in the third quarter, but without getting any points on those drives and with the UCLA offense starting to move the ball down the field at will, the game quickly got out of hand.
But even despite a 34-0 second half, it wasn’t negative inside the CU facilities as the Buffs started preparation for Washington.
“On a positive note, when we’re playing football really well and everybody’s executing, we feel like we can compete with anybody in this conference,” Dorell said. “We just haven’t had the consistency to do that for a 60-minute ball game.”
Dorrell said it will be a “difficult week” for CU’s seniors as Saturday’s game will include pregame Senior Day festivities for those players that will play in Folsom Field for the final time.
With the possibility of reaching six wins and becoming bowl eligible, Dorrell said these final two weeks will be about making sure the seniors go out on top and also that there is some positive momentum heading into the offseason and the 2022 season.
“The bowl scenario is out the window now and they’re disappointed about that,” Dorrell said. “That’s part of what they were feeling at the end of the game on Saturday, but we still are a team that wants to compete, wants to have a better feeling going into the offseason about making progress so the attitude is still pretty good.”