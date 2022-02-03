BOULDER • After Colorado picked up its first road win over Oregon since 2013 last Tuesday, things were looking good for the NCAA Tournament hopes for this young Buffs team.
But after the Ducks got their revenge on Thursday night in Boulder with an 66-51 win over CU after a dominant second half performance, it’s safe to say a lot has changed for the Buffs.
CU now sits at 13-9 overall and 5-7 in Pac-12 play following two straight big losses with just 8 games left in the regular season to turn things around.
“I feel like our energy was good early on and then we started turning the ball over and lost hope, I think,” senior Evan Battey said. “I think Coach Boyle is a great players coach and instills confidence in me and my teammates. You could sense his presence missing, but that doesn’t have anything to do with the game. Him being here doesn’t save us from turning the ball over. It’s on us.”
Boyle was absent on the CU bench for the first time since taking over the program in 2011 as he missed the game following a positive COVID-19 test earlier this week.
Early on it looked like sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy was in for a career night for CU with 16 first half points on 6-7 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers. But the Montreal native was scoreless in the second half as he and the rest of the Buffs could get nothing going offensively in the final 20 minutes.
“He got in transition a little bit in the first half and [Oregon] took that away from him,” acting head coach Rohn said. “They matched up with him in the second half and put a better defender on him. We were trying to get him going and we just weren’t able to do that.”
The Buffs had nearly as many turnovers as points in the second half as they turned the ball over 13 times and managed to score just 16 points on 6 shots.
As has been the case many times this season, turnovers and a lack of 3-point shooting was the downfall for CU.
The Buffs turned the ball over 20 times in the game, which led to 25 points for the Ducks. Freshman guard KJ Simpson was the biggest culprit on the turnover front as he had 6 himself, while contributing just 3 points on 1-5 shooting.
“We can’t guard live ball turnovers,” Battey said. “When we started turning the ball over, our energy dropped [and] we started feeling sorry for ourselves.”
But even the areas where CU typically excels proved to be difficult on Thursday night. The Buffs are one of the better free throw shooting teams in the Pac-12, averaging just under 75%, but they made only 8-16 shots from the charity stripe against the Ducks.
Oregon was led by senior guards Jacob Young and Will Richardson, who had 21 and 13 points, respectively.
The Ducks led 36-35 at the half after Young hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds. He and Barthelemy were the only two players on either team that could get anything going offensively in the opening 20 minutes, leading their teams with 16 points each.
Tristan da Silva returned to action for the Buffs after missing the previous two games with a non-COVID related illness. The sophomore forward dealt with foul trouble for much of the night and had just 4 points on 1-4 shooting.
Colorado was without senior guard Elijah Parquet for the second straight game as he’s been dealing with a leg injury for the past two weeks. He first missed time against USC and UCLA two weeks ago, but returned for the road win over Oregon and for the close loss at Washington. He’s now missed the last two games as he didn’t play in the blowout loss at Washington State.
Parquet’s absence has thrust Springs native Nique Clifford into the starting lineup and he’s done well filling in for Parquet as the team’s top wing defender.
Colorado will have a quick turnaround as the Buffs will take on Oregon State on Saturday afternoon in Boulder. This will be the only meeting between the Buffs and the Beavers in the regular season after the two met in the Pac-12 Championship Game last season.