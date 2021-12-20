It’s been a little over eight years since long-time rivals Colorado and Kansas squared off in Boulder, but Dec. 7, 2013 is probably a day that many Buffs fans still remember.
Askia Booker drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give CU a 75-72 upset win over the NO. 6 Jayhawks and send the CU Events Center into a frenzy.
Tuesday will be the 165th meeting between the Buffs and the Jayhawks on the basketball court and even though CU has had those memorable wins like the one in 2013, the series has been dominated by KU, holding a 124-40 advantage all-time in the series.
CU coach Tad Boyle knows the rivalry and what it means better than just about anybody.
He played at Kansas in the 80s and has now coached against his alma mater several times since taking over at CU in 2010.
“It's a hell of an opportunity,” Boyle said following the team’s win over CSU Bakersfield on Saturday. “That's all you can ask for in life. Our players are looking forward to it, I know that. I've coached against Kansas. I've played in that uniform (and) I know what it's like. It's not going to be easy. Hopefully this is a college basketball game that the state of Colorado can get excited about.”
CU leading scorer and rebounder Jabari Walker is certainly one reason for Buffs fans to get excited not just against Kansas, but every game the rest of the season.
The sophomore forward was hailed as CU’s breakout candidate prior to the season and he’s lived up to that so far. His 13.3 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game is tops on the team, and that’s after he was knocked out of Saturday’s game with an injury after just four minutes and failed to score or grab a rebound. But Walker should be good to go for Tuesday’s game, according to a report from Pat Rooney of the Boulder Daily Camera.
The Buffs will need another big game from Walker as they’ll face one of the top scorers in the county in KU senior Ochai Agbaji, whose 22 points per game is fifth in the nation.
CU should be very familiar with one member of the KU starting five — Arizona State transfer Remy Martin. Martin is averaging over 10 points per game for the Jayhawks, but he was held to just 6 points on 1-of-9 shooting from the field when CU beat Arizona State in March.
The Buffs have stepped up defensively over the last three games after the 15-point loss to Tennessee earlier this month, holding their opponents to under 60 points in each of those three wins.
“We really emphasized [our defense] over the past few weeks so I think our defense has gotten better and defense travels,” sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy said. “From here [on out] we play Kansas and Pac-12 teams so we're really going to have to focus on the defensive end to win some games.”
Good defense and a loud atmosphere helped make the difference in that famous win over KU in 2013 and that’s exactly what Boyle is hoping for this time around.
“I'm looking forward to having the CU Events Center full of Buff fans,” Boyle said. “That's what I'm hoping for and counting on. More importantly than that, it's having our team ready to play and having them ready to defend a very efficient offensive team that has really good players. (Kansas) is very well coached [and] Bill Self is in the Hall of Fame for a reason.”