The pandemic-shortened 2020 season had more than its fair share of difficulties for Karl Dorrell in his first season at Colorado.
But one thing he didn’t have to deal with was a class of players guaranteed to be playing their final home games at Folsom Field.
The NCAA granted all athletes an extra year of eligibility because the 2020-21 athletic seasons took place while COVID-19 was raging across the country.
Of course, some football players didn’t return to CU this season, leaving via the transfer portal. And, last year, there was no big pregame ceremony for the senior class like there is every other year.
But this year, the pregame ceremony returns as the Buffs close out the 2021 home schedule at Folsom Field against Washington.
“It’s always a difficult week, particularly when it’s their last time playing on Folsom Field,” Dorrell said Monday. “It’ll be pretty emotional.”
Although CU is one of the youngest teams in the country and has just seven seniors on the roster, there are two impact players on both lines that will be missed when they leave Boulder.
Offensive lineman Kary Kutsch has been a steady force on a unit that has struggled maybe more than any other as offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue was replaced early this season.
But the offensive line as a whole has stepped up in recent weeks and it’s led to some positive performances for the offense. Freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis appears to have taken some major steps forward. And sophomore running back Jarek Broussard looks more like the guy that was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year last season.
Kutsch has played a major role in their success, even if he’s one of the more soft-spoken players in the locker room.
“I’ve been here almost two years and we’ve had short conversations that the most it’s ever been has been 10 words,” Dorrell said. “He just doesn’t talk very much, but the thing that I love about Kary (Kutsch) is that he puts it all on the field and he’s productive. He has a future. He’s a really good player and he hasn’t been injured. Even in the darker moments when the offensive line hasn’t been playing well, he’s been a steady, steady performer.”
Another player who will be playing his final home game as a Buff on Saturday is defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson.
Johnson declared for the NFL Draft following last season, but went undrafted and wasn’t picked up by any team for rookie camps.
He petitioned the NCAA to return to CU as he still had a year of eligibility left. Johnson was eventually reinstated after the first four games of the season.
The California native has once again become a steady force on the defensive line as his playing time has increased.
“Mustafa was just really happy that he was able to join us,” Dorrell said. “I was happy for him that he had a chance to clear up the scenario that he put himself into last year with declaring for the draft and it not working out and coming back to play. I think that was the right thing for the NCAA for allow him to do and he’s very grateful for that. He’s playing hard, he’s playing well. We’re hoping he gets the chance to finish the season in a way that he’s capable of.”
While there will only be a few players that will be honored before this weekend's game, Dorrell is certainly aware that those will not be the only players that will be playing their final games at Folsom Field.
The transfer portal will certainly claim a few Buffs and Dorrell and his staff will also be searching the portal for a few players that could be impact players next season.
“What’s the unforeseen that we all don’t know is you’re going to have that surprise or two that guys are going to leave and enter the portal,” Dorrell said. “That’s the part we can’t forecast anymore. There’s guys that go to the draft [and] we can kinda see that. You can tell guys are going to leave early if they have great years and they’re in that eligibility status. The other part with the portal, that you don’t see. That’s what makes it a fluid situation. I have to have my antennas up thinking that there’s probably going to be a few more that I haven’t anticipated.”
Washington enters this week’s matchup in the midst of some turmoil as head coach Jimmy Lake was fired earlier this week following a close loss to Arizona State.
The Huskies are 4-6 and need to win their final two games to become bowl eligible as the program has struggled to recover following Chris Petersen’s resignation in 2019. Petersen had led Washington to three straight New Year’s Six bowl appearances from 2016-18.
Even facing a team with an interim head coach will be a challenge.
“They’re a competitive team.” Dorrell said. “They’re different than the team that started the season. They’re still one of the better defensive teams in terms of production in our conference. Offensively, they seem like they’re catching some rhythm and making some plays. It’s going to be another strong challenge for us this week.”