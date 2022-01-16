After seeing four wide receivers enter the transfer portal since mid-November, Colorado has finally been able to replenish the depth missing at that spot.
Former Second Team All-Big 12 wide receiver R.J. Sneed announced his commitment to the Buffs on Sunday afternoon.
Sneed comes to Boulder from Baylor after being a part of a quick turnaround under coach Dave Aranda that saw the Bears go from 2-7 in 2020, after coach Matt Rhule left for the NFL, to a 12-2 record in 2021, including a Big 12 Championship and a win in the Sugar Bowl.
The Texas native set a career-high in receptions and receiving yards last season with 46 catches for 573 yards and two touchdowns.
The previous season, Sneed led the team in catches, receiving yards and receiving yards per game.
Sneed joins a wide receiver room that still has plenty of young talent, despite several transfers, highlighted by the departure of Brenden Rice. Rice has yet to announce where he’s headed next, so there still is a possibility he withdraws from the transfer portal and returns to CU.
Even if Rice doesn’t return, the Buffs still have options at wide receiver, including Daniel Arias, Dimitri Stanley, Montana Lemonois-Craig, Ty Robinson and Chase Penry, to go along with the new addition, Sneed.
Colorado currently doesn’t have a wide receivers coach on staff, but head coach Karl Dorrell said earlier this month that he’s working on filling that position, which would fill out his staff for 2022. The Athletic reported earlier in the week that Phil McGeoghan, who was most recently the wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, was a top target for the job. McGeoghan spent two years with the Broncos during his playing days and has also been a wide receivers coach for the Bills and Dolphins.
The Buffs also added to their 2022 recruiting class on Sunday, picking up a commitment from 3-star offensive lineman from Van Wells out of Houston. The addition of Wells brings the 2022 class up to 22 players and he becomes the third offensive lineman in the group.
