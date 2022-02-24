BOULDER • Coach Tad Boyle saw this game coming.
Not only based off Wednesday’s practice, but also from what he’s seen in the last three weeks from his Colorado team that came into Thursday night’s game on a 5-game win streak.
“We just got our ass kicked tonight,” Boyle said after the Buffaloes’ 82-65 loss to Arizona State. “There’s no way to sugarcoat it – I wish I could. This started in practice yesterday. I saw it coming. I was hoping our guys could maybe care enough to rebound the ball and execute a defensive game plan, but we were lifeless. I’ve talked about it for the last three weeks, we’ve got to prepare ourselves to win a game when the shots aren’t falling. Tonight was that night and we were unable to do it because we couldn’t guard, we couldn’t stop them.”
A little over a month after the Buffaloes cruised to a 75-57 win over the Sun Devils in Tempe, the exact opposite took place inside the CU Events Center as they dropped their fifth home game of the season.
“We’ve got great fans and a great student section,” Boyle said. “There’s no excuses for tonight. And I’m the head coach, so I’m ultimately responsible.”
But while Boyle said he’s not blameless for Thursday night’s blowout loss, he’s angry with his team – and for three specific reasons.
“One is a lack of effort, which we showed tonight,” Boyle said. “Two is a lack of concentration, which we showed tonight. Three is selfishness. I don’t think we were selfish tonight, although I think we took more bad shots tonight than we’ve taken in the last three games combined.”
The first one, effort, showed up on the stat sheet in a big way.
Even though the Buffaloes have a pretty significant size advantage, Arizona State outrebounded Colorado 38-26 in the game and had a 40-28 edge on points in the paint.
“Rebounding has nothing to do with size,” Boyle said. “McKinley Wright taught us that. A 6-foot guard that could get 6, 7, 8 rebounds a game sometimes. Size has nothing to do with it. I’m going to take responsibility because I’m the head coach, but what really pisses me off is we worked on rebounding the last three days in practice – specifically worked on it – and we get out-rebounded by 12 so that angers me.”
The two teams entered Thursday’s game at the opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of offensive efficiency in the Pac-12.
Colorado came in as the top 3-point shooting team in the conference and in the top 5 in overall field goal percentage, while ASU was last in both categories. But trends don’t win basketball games and the Sun Devils’ 82 points on 49.2% shooting from the field and 52.9% shooting from 3-point range proved that.
“We couldn’t guard anybody tonight,” Boyle said.
Four different players finished in double figures for ASU, led by Jay Heath’s 18 points and Marreon Jackson’s 17 off the bench.
Slow starts have been nothing new to the Buffaloes this season, but things seemed to snowball in the wrong direction all night long once the Sun Devils went on an 8-0 run midway through the first half. Sophomore forward Tristan da Silva had a pretty clear reason why CU never got back into the game.
“Defense,” da Silva said.
Evan Battey, Jabari Walker and Keeshawn Barthelemy finished in double figures for the Buffaloes. Battey’s 13 points led the way. Colorado Springs native and Vanguard graduate Nique Clifford had 6 points for Colorado. Denver native and Cherry Creek graduate Julian Hammond III provided a spark off the bench with 9 points.
Things won’t get any easier for the Buffaloes as No. 2 Arizona comes to town on Saturday night in what has turned into basically a must-win game for CU’s chances of finishing in 4th place in the conference and earning a bye in the Pac-12 Tournament.
“We’re gonna have to suck it up and beat Arizona and beat Utah to make that happen,” Boyle said. “After games like this, you're wondering, ‘Will we win another game?’ The way we played tonight, the answer is no.”