The days of Colorado’s Nique Clifford and Quincy Allen donning the black and gold could be numbered.

Each of the Buffaloes basketball players entered the transfer portal on Thursday as part of the nation’s wave of those looking for a new home.

Clifford just wrapped up a junior year for the Buffaloes in which he averaged 5.9 points per game and 1.5 assists across 35 games (33 starts). Arguably his best game came in a season-high, 17-point effort against Oregon. His 20 blocks were also second on the team.

For Allen’s efforts, he appeared in 11 games and had a season-high seven points in the team’s February loss to USC.

The two join big man Lawson Lovering among a now-three-man group of potential losses for the Buffs.

Cody Williams, a five-star commit from Perry High School and Assane Diop, a four-star forward who attends school in Denver are among Colorado’s additions to account for the latest possible departures. As of now, 24/7 recruiting rankings have the Buffaloes inside the top 25.

Each of the three players still has an opportunity to return to Colorado through transfer portal guidelines, but would require a mutual interest in a reunion.