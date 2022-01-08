It’s been less than a year since the NCAA was forced to allow athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness.
But NIL, as it’s commonly referred to, has already developed into a chaotic situation around the country, according to Colorado athletic director Rick George.
“It’s an area that really needs some governance, nationally,” George said while meeting with the media on Thursday.
When a group of former student athletes, led by former West Virginia football player Shawne Alston, were victorious in a Supreme Court ruling on NIL, the floodgates were opened and the NCAA decided not to impose any guidelines for all schools to follow.
Instead, schools were forced to abide by laws in their respective states and do the varying nature of those laws all across the country, it’s created a system that no one really seems to have a handle on.
“It’s complex,” George said. “Chaos would be the word that I would use. There’s certain states that have laws and then those schools in those states have to abide by those laws. And then there’s states that don’t have laws and [schools] are just doing what they want to do. There’s so many different ways that people are going about it and I do have concerns about some of the NIL opportunities and programs that are in place across the country. We’re going to have to look at this as an industry and figure out how to get a handle on it because I don’t think there’s a handle on it today.”
But George doesn’t believe this is an issue with the laws that CU and other schools in the state have to abide by. He believes this is a nationwide issue that needs to be dealt with by the organization responsible for letting it get to this point — the NCAA.
“I don’t think the NCAA is performing their role,” George said. “To allow the NIL to get out of hand like it’s gotten is not acceptable. We as an industry have to embrace getting this back together so we have some guidelines that are consistent across our industry. That’s going to be really important for us going forward. To me, you go to a school to get an education, contribute to a team and to have a great experience. This has just added a whole new dynamic.”
One of the main areas that NIL has had an impact on is the also somewhat new transfer portal. George said there are over 1,500 football players in the transfer portal this offseason and he believes a good number of those players are in the portal to explore their options with NIL.
CU has had their fair share of additions to the transfer portal this season, including two of the top players that were set to return next season — wide receiver Brenden Rice and cornerback Christian Gonzalez.
“[It’s] another area of concern that we have not just locally, but nationally,” George said. “The convergence of NIL and the transfer portal has maybe even made more student athletes go in there than normally would. That’s an average of 11 student athletes per institution, which is a lot. We’re seeing a lot of big names from a lot of different programs in the country in [the portal]. These are two areas we need more governance on, either at the NCAA level or the conference level, but it’s an area of concern for our industry and something that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.”
George was a part of an NCAA committee that was formed nearly three years ago to try and get out in front of NIL and come up with guidelines for the NCAA to put in place when the inevitable reality of student athletes benefiting from NIL arrived, but nothing was ever finalized.
“We have a framework that would have been good that’s probably sitting on a shelf somewhere,” George said.
But not all hope is lost.
George believes that the concerns he has are the same ones that other athletic directors across the country have as well and he won’t have to describe the NIL landscape as chaotic in the near future.
“By August of this coming year, we should have a better indication of where all this is going,” George said.
