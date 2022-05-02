Colorado Oregon St Basketball

Colorado forward Jabari Walker warms up prior to an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Colorado won 90-64. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

 Amanda Loman

It appears Jabari Walker's time in Boulder is up.

The sophomore forward will remain in the NBA draft and sign with an agent, forgoing the rest of his college eligibility, his father Samaki told ESPN on Monday.

"Jabari is fully committed to becoming a professional basketball player and has no intentions on returning to school," Samaki Walker reportedly told Givony. "He wants to sign with an agent and go all in."

After providing a spark off the bench as a freshman in Colorado's 2020-21 season, Walker blossomed for the Buffs as a sophomore this past season. He led CU in both scoring and rebounding, as well as leading the Pac-12 in rebounding on the way to being named First Team All-Pac-12. 

Walker's father was a 10-year NBA veteran and was a member of the 2002 champion Lakers. Jabari announced he was testing the NBA waters on March 30, but kept his options open to returning to school

