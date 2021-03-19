Colorado will begin its dance Saturday morning when taking on Georgetown, which might be one of the hottest teams in the country.
The fifth seeded Buffaloes (22-8) come into the NCAA Tournament winning six of their last seven games, but lost their most recent game to Oregon State in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Hoyas (13-12), on the other hand, are coming off an improbable run in the Big East Tournament, upsetting Villanova and Creighton to win the conference and earn a bid in the tourney.
Colorado will have its hands full Saturday.
Here's what you need to know about the matchup:
Players to know: Georgetown
G Jahvon Blair: The Hoyas shooting guard is their top scorer, averaging 15.8 points per game on 39 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent from 3-point range. Colorado's top defender, Eli Parquaet, will likely draw that matchup.
C Qudus Wahab: At 6-foot-11 and 237 pounds, Wahab is going to have a size advantage over Colorado. He averages 12 points and eight rebounds per game. The Buffs will need Dallas Walton to step up in the post on defense.
Players to know: Colorado
G McKinley Wright IV: Wright is considered one of the best point guards in the tournament, leading the Buffaloes in scoring (15.5), assists (5.6) and steals (1.1).
F Evan Battey: Inside, Battey will need to be a strong presence for Colorado going up against Wahab. Battey averages 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
One key stat
The stat to watch Saturday is rebounding, as Georgetown is the 13th best rebounding team in the country, averaging 40.2 rebounds per game with a plus-five rebounding margin. Colorado is tied 190th in rebounds per game with an average of 35 per game. The Buffaloes will need to flip that script if the team wants to win Saturday.
How to watch
Day: Saturday
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Channel: CBS
Odds: Colorado -5 (Draft Kings)