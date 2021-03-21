On Monday, Colorado will have the opportunity to do something no other Colorado basketball team has done since 1969: reach the Sweet 16.

It won't be easy for the fifth seeded Buffaloes, though, going up against fourth seeded Florida State. Colorado played arguably its best game of the season Saturday, routing Georgetown 96-73 behind 16 3-pointers. But CU can't count on shooting the lights out every game, especially playing a team like Florida State, who is one of the most athletic teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup:

Players to know: Colorado

F Jabari Walker: The freshman forward is coming off the best performance of his young career, scoring 24 points and going 5 for 5 from beyond the arc. Walker, who typically averages just under eight points per game, will need another breakout performance if the Buffaloes want to beat Florida State.

G/F D’Shawn Schwartz: A senior guard/forward from Sand Creek High School, Schwartz is one the leaders of CU's team, averaging 9.2 points per game and shooting nearly 40 percent from 3. He scored 18 points on five 3-pointers Saturday.

Players to know: Florida State

G M.J. Walker: A senior and three-year starter at guard, Walker is certainly Florida State's most lethal scorer. He averages 12.5 points and shoots 43.6 percent from 3-point range. He had only four points against UNC Greensboro.

F Raiquan Gray: At 6-foot-8, 260 pounds, Gray is one of the most physical and most dominating presences in the tournament this year. He averages 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He had 17 points and seven rebounds on Saturday.

One key stat

Florida State ranks 16th in the country in opponents field goal percentage, holding teams on average under 40 percent shooting. Colorado, which shot 60 percent on Saturday, doesn't have to shoot as well as it did against Georgetown to win, but it does likely need to knock down several 3s if it wants to reach the Sweet 16. Both teams are two of the best in the tournament defensively, meaning the winner will have to find some sort of success beyond the arc to win.

How to watch

Day: Monday, March 22

Time: 5:45 p.m.

Channel: TBS