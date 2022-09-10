J.T. Shrout’s first start at Colorado didn’t go as planned.
The sophomore transfer from Tennessee completed five of 21 pass attempts for 51 yards and an interception as the Buffaloes fell 41-10 to Air Force on Saturday. The Buffaloes mustered just 162 total yards as Air Force outscored them 21-0 in the second half.
“There were some good things and some not good things,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said. “We need to continue to work and develop some things.”
In Shrout’s defense, he didn’t get thrown into an ideal situation. The Falcons’ front seven constantly penetrated Colorado’s offensive line and gave him very little time in the pocket.
Also, temperatures floated in the 40s all game as rain fell for most of it. Conditions were much more brisk than expected for a game played on Sept. 10.
“I think the weather played a factor for sure,” Dorrell said. “I’m not sure it was all of it.”
At halftime, Shrout had completed just three passes for 28 yards. He also had nine incompletions and a pick.
Colorado trailed 20-10 at that point, and the Buffaloes coaching staff debated pulling him for sophomore Brendon Lewis.
But Dorrell saw the second half as a learning experience for his young signal caller and opted to keep Shrout in the game.
“My gut told me to keep him in there,” Dorrell said. “He hasn’t played; he needs work. I think that was the right thing to do, keep grinding on him just so we could get a good evaluation of what he is.”
Shrout played every snap behind center before Air Force walked away with its 31-point win.
While Dorrell said Shrout did some “good things,” the coach admitted it was a less-than-stellar outing. The Buffaloes only notched eight first downs and had trouble sustaining drives.
Shrout’s disappointing start came after he threw for 157 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-23 passing in relief of Lewis, who started in Colorado’s 38-13 loss to TCU. Lewis went 13-for-18 with 78 yards in that loss.
Because the position is still a question mark, Dorrell said it will continue to be a week-to-week competition between Shrout, Lewis and fellow underclassmen Owen McCown and Drew Carter.
“(Shrout) hasn’t proven anything to think that he’s the guy, so we have to continue to develop that position,” Dorrell said. “We’re going to have to find someone who can give us a spark and we’ll continue to work on that position. We just have a lot of work to do.”
The road ahead doesn’t get easier for Shrout gets the nod going forward. Colorado faces Minnesota in Week 3 before beginning a daunting Pac-12 slate.
“It’s what it is, but it’s a challenge right now,” Dorrell said. “We need a spark.”