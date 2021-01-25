The SEC is coming to Denver.
On Sept. 11, Colorado will host Texas A&M at Empower Field at Mile High in its second game of the 2021 season. This will be the first game in Empower Field's history to host a Southeastern Conference team, having hosted 17 Division I college football games.
“We are very appreciative of (Athletic Director) Rick George and the staff at the University of Colorado for the opportunity to once again host college football at Empower Field at Mile High,” said Jon Applegate, the director of events and booking. “Our stadium has become a top destination for sporting events, and we look forward to hosting two premier college football programs in our building in September.”
Colorado is 54-35-3 when playing in Denver and 12-4 all time at Empower Field, with all 16 games being against Colorado State.
The Buffaloes' matchup with the Aggies comes after their 2020 game, which was set to take place at College Station, Texas, was canceled due to COVID-19. Colorado is 6-3 against Texas A&M as both are former members of the Big 12 Conference.
"We were disappointed that we couldn't play in College Station this year, but we worked closely with Ross Bjork (A&M athletic director) and officials at Empower Field at Mile High to bring the game to Denver," George said.
The 2021 matchup is expected to be a good one, with Texas A&M finishing the 2020 season ranked No. 4 in the country and Colorado coming off its first season under Karl Dorrell, who was named the Pac-12 Conference Coach of the Year and led the Buffaloes to a 4-2 record.
The time and ticket information will be released later.