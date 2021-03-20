CBS play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon said it best: It was a three-point bonanza.

Led by freshman forward Jabari Walker, fifth seeded Colorado dominated 12th seeded Georgetown, 96-73, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament behind 16 three-pointers made by the Buffaloes. It was Colorado's first tournament win since 2012.

"We have been a resilient team all year long," coach Tad Boyle said. "Last Saturday night when we played for the Pac-12 Championship, we were not ourselves. The guys were a little tense and I think they were too worried about the end game versus just enjoying the moment and letting it all hang loose.

"Today was a totally different mentality and we have to keep that. We've got to keep being loose, but understand the game plan and enjoying the moment — let it all hang out."

Walker certainly played free, scoring a game-high and career-high 24 points, going 5-of-5 from beyond the arc. Senior D'Shawn Schwartz added 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the three-point line. As a team, Colorado shot a staggering 16-of-25 from three — its highest mark this season.

"Maybe it's contagious," Walker said. "I think I started it off, D'Shawn kept it going and then next thing you know, Dallas (Walton) is stepping up hitting threes... I just kept finding myself getting wide open."

A large part of Walker having room to shoot was senior guard McKinley Wright IV.

Wright was masterful in the pick-n-roll game, finding his teammates for open jumpers and easy dunks. He once again filled the stat sheet with 12 points, five rebounds and a school record in the tourney 13 assists — one more than Georgetown had as a team (12). Colorado had a season high in assists, 27, and points, 96, thanks to Wright's all-around performance.

"He just took what the defense gave him," Boyle said. "McKinley did a terrific job of just being patient... McKinley just played a really, really heady game from a ball screen read standpoint. It's as good as he's done all year long."

Boyle, who is now 2-4 in the tourney, said he knows his team will rarely play that well again offensively and that it'll be the defensive end that the Buffaloes have to consistently play well at if they want to make a run. That will certainly be the case against their next opponent, fourth-seeded Florida State, who is one of the most athletic teams in the tournament. Colorado will play Florida State on Monday for a chance to advance to send the Buffaloes to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1969.

And if Saturday was any indication of how Colorado will perform the rest of March, the Buffaloes may be dancing longer than most expected.

"All of our guys believe that when we're playing our best basketball, not too many teams in the country can beats us," Walker said. "We can guard pretty much every position and we can score in so many different ways. We're a dangerous team."