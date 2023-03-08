LAS VEGAS - Nique Clifford was not having his best game through the first 39 minutes. His stat line included four turnovers and 1-of-8 shooting for Colorado.

But with 47 seconds remaining and Washington looking for a game-tying basket, Clifford stepped in front of a pass from Keyon Menifield on the baseline for a steal. Twenty-four seconds later, the Buffaloes used that possession to stretch the lead to five points as they escaped the first round with a 74-68 over Washington in the Pac-12 Tournament.

“You know, it’s tough,” said Clifford, a Colorado Springs native and graduate of The Vanguard School. “It’s a 40-minute game and I was definitely not playing my best game offensively. I was turning the ball over in critical points of the game where I couldn’t do that. I had to get it back on the defensive end, and contribute in certain ways like rebounding – trying to just defend my man and help the team out.”

This has been a trying season at times for Clifford. His numbers across the board are down from his sophomore year to his junior campaign. He’s scoring slightly fewer points (6.7 to 6.3), grabbing fewer rebounds (4.6 to 3.9) and his shooting percentage dropped from 66.7 to 53.7 overall and from 40 to 29 from 3-point range.

But he still found himself in the starting lineup on Wednesday, logged 27 minutes and found a way to contribute to the win.

“It’s been up and down,” he said. “Just been trying to figure things out. The biggest thing is just contributing to my team in whatever role that might be. Some nights I’ll be scoring more, some nights I won’t. That’s just how it goes, but the biggest thing is we got the win.”