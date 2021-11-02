Just so it’s clear — it’s Elijah Parquet now, not Eli.
There might not be a more perfect representation of Parquet’s transformation at Colorado than his subtle preference on his first name going into his senior year.
“I’m getting older, getting into my grown man stage, so I figured it was a good time to go back to my full name,” Parquet joked at Pac-12 media day last month.
The player Parquet is heading into the 2021-22 season is nothing like the kid that showed up to Boulder four years ago.
For starters, he’s added plenty of muscle to his 6-foot-4 frame, but he’s also become a player who’s taken significant jumps in each year on campus, twice winning the team’s most improved player award.
But now, it’s time to put it all together.
He’s just one of two seniors on the team and although he’s been one of the more soft-spoken players on the Buffs roster for three years, being a vocal leader is no longer a choice.
“I’ve always been an example first guy, but I’ve been working over the offseason being more vocal,” Parquet said.
Parquet is a self-described “backwards” basketball player.
Whereas a lot of players feel motivated to give more energy on the defensive end when they’re in a groove offensively, Parquet is the exact opposite.
He could be 0-for-5 from the field and without a point and his defense doesn’t change.
“My defense gets me going,” Parquet said. “I take my matchup personally.”
Parquet developed into a lockdown defender for Tad Boyle’s squad last season and has become a player who seeks out a matchup against the best guards the Pac-12 has to offer.
Whether it’s UCLA’s Johnny Juzang, Oregon’s Will Richardson or Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin just to name a few, you can expect to see Parquet trying to completely remove the opposing team’s leading scorer each and every night this season.
“Every time we’re playing a top guy, I want that matchup. I don’t shy away from no competition. Every time they come into this building and play us, I want them to expect an off night. Anybody who coach tells me to go guard, my mindset is shutting them down.”
Parquet earned Pac-12 All-Defensive Team honors last season, but that wasn’t satisfying enough for the Beaumont, Texas native.
“I wanted Defensive Player of the Year last year,” Parquet said. “I felt like I should’ve got it. For sure, I’m going for that this year.”
Outside of that very clear personal goal for Parquet, the overall goal for the Buffs this season is to make it back to the NCAA Tournament.
It’s a young group filled with inexperienced underclassmen, but that’s not an excuse for a program that doesn’t tolerate “rebuilding seasons.”
Nothing less than competing for Pac-12 Championships and winning games in the NCAA Tournament is acceptable and if the Buffs are able to continue that this season, Parquet will certainly be play a big part.
“That’s the standard every year for Colorado basketball,” Parquet said. “But we’re not going to win games if we don’t come together as a group and it starts everyday in practice.”