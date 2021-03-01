The University of Colorado ranked 24th in the latest The Associated Press men's basketball poll that was released Monday, making it the only Pac-12 school to crack the top 25 and marking the first time this season Colorado has been ranked.
The Buffaloes (19-7, 13-6 Pac-12) recently posted back-to-back wins over then-No 19 USC, 80-62, and UCLA 70-61. The two wins have the Buffs sitting in fourth place in the conference and will likely put them into the NCAA Tournament, barring a late-season collapse.
As of Friday, ESPN's Joe Lunardi had Colorado as a No. 7 seed facing North Carolina in the first round.
Colorado may not be the only in-state team to make the tourney with Colorado State listed as a 12 seed and one of the last four teams in. The Rams (15-4, 12-3 Mountain West as of Monday afternoon) are tied for first with San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference. Despite this, CSU received no votes in this week's poll.
With March here and the tournament only a couple of weeks away, the state of Colorado has a good chance of being well represented in this year's Big Dance.