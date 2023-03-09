LAS VEGAS – Colorado’s shining March moment came about 5 minutes too soon, leaving No. 2 UCLA time to extinguish it.

Threatening an upset all afternoon in the Pac-12 quarterfinals, the ninth-seeded Buffaloes moved in front of the top-seeded Bruins by one point with 5:18 remaining on a Tristan da Silva 3-ponter. It brought the Buffs’ fans at T-Mobile Arena to a frenzied pitch.

But 14 seconds later the Bruins had responded with a 3, igniting a seven-point explosion over 60 seconds that sent the game into a spiral and sent the Buffaloes home with an 80-69 loss.

“At tournament time everybody's dangerous,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said.

Colorado’s shooting made it particularly dangerous. It opened with a 6-0 lead after consecutive 3s and remained effective from deep throughout. Five Buffaloes hit 3-pointers in the game, with the team shooting 10-of-23 from deep.

Jalen Gabbidon was 2-of-2 from beyond the arc after hitting just nine all season. Ethan Wright, a .305 percent shooter from deep, went 2-of-4.

“Sharing the ball,” said Tristan da Silva, who scored a team-high 17 points, to The Gazette when asked about the secret to getting so many people involved from the 3-point line. “I feel like that's a big thing for us, you know, not having an agenda, just playing together, playing as a team, playing inside out, all that stuff, and then if you hit the right man that's wide open, all of our guys can shoot, all of our guys can knock down shots. So today we had good looks and we knocked 'em down.”

But despite the hot shooting – the Buffs shot 51% from the field – and a 24-14 edge in turnovers and Colorado’s 24-3 in bench points, the Bruins never trailed by more than six points and finally pulled away late to advance to the semifinals.

UCLA (28-4), playing without Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and the team’s second leading scorer Jaylen Clark, was led by 26 points from freshman Ameri Baily.

The final minute was marred by double technical fouls for CU coach Tad Boyle, leading to his ejection.

But the emotion subsided after the game. Boyle said CU (17-16) would jump at the chance to play in the NIT. The Buffaloes entered the game ranked NO. 70 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, making a bid likely.

Whenever the season ends, the prognosis for the future appears bright. The Buffaloes have no seniors among their starting five (or the injured KJ Simpson and J’Vonne Hadley), who missed the tournament. On top of that, incoming recruits Cody Williams (a five-star recruit from Arizona ranked in the nation’s top 15) and Assane Diop (a 6-foot-10 Denver native ranked in the nation’s top 100) should immediately bolster the lineup.

“We got a lot of guys coming back and a hell of a recruiting class coming in,” Boyle said. “So Colorado basketball's not going anywhere.”