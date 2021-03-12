After nearly blowing a 13-point lead in the final minutes, No. 23 Colorado (21-7, 14-6 Pac-12) survived to beat Cal (9-19, 3-17) 61-58 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Colorado forward Evan Battey led all scorers with 15 points, five rebounds and one assist. Senior guard McKinley Wright IV added 10 points, four rebounds and three assists, while also nailing a couple big shots down the stretch to secure the win.

The Buffaloes, now winners of five straight, will face USC in the semifinals at 9:30 p.m. Friday night. If Colorado beats USC, it'll advance to the finals on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. against the win of Oregon and Oregon State. Colorado hasn't won the conference tournament since 2010-11, it's first season in the Pac-12.

Colorado St. beats Fresno St. 72-62 in MWC Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Isaiah Stevens had 16 points as Colorado State got past Fresno State 72-62 in the Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The third-seeded Rams (18-5) play No. 2 seed Utah State in the semifinals Friday.

David Roddy and Kendle Moore added 15 points each for Colorado State. Roddy also had seven rebounds.

Adam Thistlewood had 10 points and seven rebounds for Colorado State (18-5).

Orlando Robinson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-12). Deon Stroud added 15 points. Junior Ballard had 12 points.