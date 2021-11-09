The last time Cole Becker had a nickname on a sports team, it was back when he was still playing soccer and his teammates called him “Charlie Brown” because of his big head and the amount of goals he scored on headers.
But this season he’s got a new nickname, given to him by coach Karl Dorrell — the Ice Man.
That name only seems more fitting after Becker nailed the game-winning field goal in double overtime this past weekend to knock off Oregon State and give Colorado its third win of the season.
“I think it’s pretty funny,” Becker said. “I definitely don’t think I lived up to it the first part of the season, but I’ll get there at some point.”
The true freshman from Northern California didn’t get off to the best start in his collegiate career, missing his first three field goal attempts, but he’s now become a reliable part of a special teams unit that has shined most of the season. Becker has only missed one kick since those first three to start the season, and the young kid who came in ranked as the No. 1 kicker in the nation by Kohl’s Professional Camps, is forgetting all about that rough start.
“It was definitely a disappointing way to start, but I just kept in my mind that I was still young and I still had a lot of room to grow,” Becker said. “So I tried not to get too down on myself and tell myself that every week is a new week.”
Becker said Saturday was the first time he’d kicked a game-winning field goal since his freshman year of high school and this one was much different for obvious reasons, as he’s gone from playing in front of a few hundred people to around 50,000 at Folsom Field. But it was also special because he had plenty of family and friends in attendance, and even he noticed a video circulating on Twitter of his mom’s reaction to his kick from the stands.
“My family ended up on the field with most of the fans, it was really awesome,” Becker said. “We had family friends, my girlfriend was here, so I had a bunch of people here so it was just a really awesome environment to see everybody celebrating with me.”
Becker hasn’t been the only member of the CU special teams unit that’s received praise this season, as punter Josh Watts is tops in the Pac-12 in punting average.
“He has quietly been among the top in the country and what he does as our punter, and sometimes that gets overshadowed because of the lack of success as a team. And in this case, he’s been really, really steady,” Dorrell said. “He’s been a big time performer in some critical moments.”
Watts, an Australian native, was originally recruited to Colorado while Mel Tucker was still in charge and was expected to play in a rugby style punt system, but has had to adjust to a pro style system under Dorrell.
“It’s a difficult one because at the time, I wasn’t sure how I would fit into a pro punt scheme,” Watts said. “And even at times this year, I’ve hit some great balls that have been returned. The way I look at it, it’s hard to compare my numbers with teams who run a rugby style rollout punt because when the ball is snapped, they might get four or five guys down the field, when with us, we only get two guys, everyone else is protecting until the ball’s kicked. When I compare numbers and things like that, I’ll compare that with teams that run a pro punt scheme or NFL teams.”
But while Watts has done a good job this season booming the ball down the field, CU has allowed teams to get some pretty solid punt returns, which has frustrated him at times.
“It’s difficult because I think hangtime wise, I’m probably the best, or if not, the second best in the conference,” Watts said. “I look to guys like Braden Mann who won the Ray Guy in 2018 [with Texas A&M] and averaged 50 yards [per punt] and also had similar return yards to what I’m having this year off a similar amount of punts. So for me, it’s tough because sometimes I’ll get frustrated when I hit a ball with great hangtime, good distance, good location and the other team might have just beaten us at the gunner position and we can’t guys down there.”
That was the case on Saturday against the Beavers as Watts’ punt in the final minute was returned to near midfield and helped set up the game-tying field goal that forced the game to overtime.
“I think that was a coaching error, I’m sharing that blame, too,” Dorrell said. “Given where we were with the football, we should’ve directionally punted it right or left towards the sideline, potentially for it to go out of bounds because obviously that return gave them almost a midfield position to start their series to get in field goal position. If we just angle punt it right or left, we can get the ball out of bounds and they’re starting the ball at the 25, instead of the 47.”
The number of punts per game has decreased in recent weeks for Watts as the offense has started to come into its own and move the ball down the field consistently, which is just fine with Watts.
“It’s fantastic to see the team perform, that offense is really starting to click and that’s going to bloom from now on,” Watts said. “I really believe you’re going to see massive strides in the last three games of the year, and hopefully go to a bowl game after that. I get to sit on the sidelines and watch Brendon [Lewis] do what he does. For me, that excites me. Less punts, less stress on the leg and I can focus on the punts that I do have.”
When Watts came to Boulder following the 2019 season, he had two years of eligibility left, but because of the COVID-19 issues with the 2020 season, all players have an extra year of eligibility and all signs point to Watts returning to be CU’s punter for one more season in 2022.
“I still firmly believe that I need another season here to really cement [my status] and my goal is to be the No. 1 punter when I come out next year, and that’s what I’m aiming to do. I think I can achieve that here,” Watts said. “I still need some work in some areas, but one more year will really help.”