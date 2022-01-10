Cherry Creek's Julian Hammond III has made an immediate impact in his first season in Boulder.
The Colorado guard was named the Pac-12's Freshman of the Week after he helped the Buffs get key conference wins over Washington and Washington State last week.
Hammond played 10+ minutes in back-to-back games for the first time this season as CU handled both schools from Washington, but his biggest contribution was on Sunday afternoon against the Huskies. He scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, including all four attempts from beyond the 3-point line as CU won by 14.
Elsewhere inside the Buffs' basketball programs, junior Jaylyn Sherrod was named the women's Pac-12 Player of the Week after leading CU to a weekend sweep over USC and UCLA, which bumped the Buffs back into the top 25 rankings.
Sherrod averaged 20 points and 8 assists in the two games as CU improved to 13-0 on the season and remain the lone unbeaten women's team in Division I. The highlight of the week came when she scored a career-high 25 points as the Buffs got their first win over UCLA since 2014 on Sunday.
