Now that the Pac-12 has finalized next season's schedule, Colorado has a clear picture of what next fall will look like for Karl Dorrell and company.
The schedule will be challenging again as the Buffs will face two Power 5 opponents in the nonconference before the nine-game Pac-12 conference slate.
The season will begin at Folsom Field as CU hosts TCU on on Friday, Sept. 2 to begin a home-and-home series with the Horned Frogs. This will be the first ever matchup between CU and TCU.
That will be followed by a road game with a difficult in-state opponent in Air Force at Falcon Stadium.
CU will wrap up its nonconference schedule with a road game at Minnesota, completing the home-and-home series with the Golden Gophers after they beat the Buffs 30-0 at Folsom Field this season.
The Pac-12 portion of the 2022 schedule kicks off the following weekend on Sept. 24 as CU hosts UCLA. Following that is a road matchup at Arizona and then the Buffs' bye week on Oct. 8.
Next season's family weekend will be on Oct. 15 against Cal, while homecoming will take place on Oct. 29 against Arizona State.
CU's second Friday game of the season will be in Los Angeles on Nov. 11 against USC and new head coach Lincoln Riley.
The Rumble in the Rockies against Utah returns to Folsom Field this season and is once again the final game of the regular season on Nov. 26.
Here is a look at the entire 2022 schedule:
Sept. 2 (Friday): vs. TCU
Sept. 10: at Air Force
Sept. 17: at Minnesota
Sept. 24: vs. UCLA
Oct. 1: at Arizona
Oct. 8: Bye week
Oct. 15: vs. Cal
Oct. 22: at Oregon State
Oct. 29: vs. Arizona State
Nov. 5: vs. Oregon
Nov. 11 (Friday): at USC
No. 19: at Washington
Nov. 26: vs. Utah
Dec. 2 (Friday): Pac-12 Championship Game