Both Colorado and USC enter this Saturday’s game in positions the program probably doesn’t want to be in.
Karl Dorrell and the Buffs are in the midst of a three-game losing streak and there are plenty of questions surrounding the offense and if major changes need to be made.
USC, on the other hand, fired Clay Helton a few weeks ago and will endure yet another high-profile coaching search in the offseason with questions certainly to come about how the program can once again reach the top of college football.
“I think these guys are still really playing pretty hard,” Dorrell said about this week’s opponent. “They’re dealing with their own issues in their program, just like we’re dealing with ours. But they’re still being very competitive and there’s excitement I see on the sideline when you watch the footage of [USC] on the sideline. From what I can see, they’re playing hard and trying to win games too. They’re dealing with a lot of stuff like most people.”
For the Buffs, the focus is on the mindset within the program and not allowing this losing streak to spiral into a season that gets out of hand before the halfway point.
“All of us go through adversity in moments of our lives and whoever deals with it the best in terms of having the best solution in their own personal way to get through it, those are the ones that usually can recover the fastest,” Dorrell said this week. “We’ve talked about our [issues] quite a bit, we don’t sugarcoat anything or make excuses for anything. We have a team that’s fielded to play every week and there’s expectation every week, and sometimes they get met, sometimes they don’t. We’re at that point where we need to continue the progress and push forward offensively. And defensively, we gotta play smarter.”
The CU defense has another challenge on its hands this weekend as the top passing offense in the Pac-12 makes its way to Boulder.
Quarterback Kedon Slovis and wide receiver Drake London are two of the conference’s top offensive players and were both preseason First Team All-Pac-12 selections. London, who leads the Pac-12 in receiving so far this season, will test the talented CU secondary, as well as force the defensive line to put pressure on Slovis and make him get rid of the ball quickly.
The defense proved it has the ability to get opposing offenses in third-and-long situations, but penalties have allowed teams to stay on the field and put points on the board on drives that probably should’ve resulted in punts. That’s exactly what happened last week in Tempe, and what Dorrell has been stressing this week.
“The thing that hurt us defensively was we had [Arizona State] in good position for getting some stops and I think penalties got opportunities for them to extend drives,” Dorrell said. We gotta be better about attacking quarterbacks like this.”
Despite the opportunity CU has this week in particular — a chance to right the ship this season and also get the program’s first ever win against USC — the majority of the talk surrounding the program is about the future. Dorrell knows there are concerns about the direction the program is heading, but he’s got a clear message for Buffs fans about what he’s building in Boulder.
“There’s a process,” Dorrell said. “We were all hoping what happened in the shortened season last year was going to have an extension this year. But each team, each year is different. You acquire new pieces and you lose pieces. The goal for us is to continue to improve and to build this team the right way and build it with a really solid foundation. There’s no skipping steps for doing that."
Saturday's game will kickoff at noon on the Pac-12 Network.