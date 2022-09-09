What is about to take place at Falcon Stadium will indeed be rare.

It’s been 48 years since Colorado has visited Air Force. No return date is set beyond this 1:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff that will be televised nationally on CBS. It is unlikely to happen again within this decade. For all anyone knows, it may be another 48 years.

The last time a team from a Power Five conference (not counting independent Notre Dame) came to northern edge of Colorado Springs was Aaron Rodgers-led California in 2004. Some Air Force players were still in diapers then.

The next time a Power Five team plans to come to the academy is Baylor in 2027. Everyone on the Falcons roster figures to be long-since graduated and on active-duty at that point.

Air Force has only four nonconference games each season. Two of those are taken by Army and Navy. Another is reserved for an FCS opponent in the opener. That leaves only one spot for teams that have ranged from Michigan and Michigan State to Georgia State and Florida Atlantic in recent years.

In short, scheduling is complicated and, for those in uniform Saturday, there won’t be a second chance at this.

“It’s a game that we REALLY want to win,” Air Force guard Isaac Cochran said.

The direction of college football changes rapidly, but most of the zigs and zags have been part of a gradual widening of the gap between programs in the major conferences and everybody else. The Pac-12, home to Colorado, and, for now, one of the five Power Five conferences, currently has a television deal worth $250 million each season. The Mountain West, home to Air Force, pulls in about $45 million annually with its deal.

Despite the disparity, Air Force has won three in a row against Power Five teams. They beat Colorado 30-23 in overtime in Boulder in 2019, a season the Falcons later wrapped up with a 31-21 win over Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Last year’s 10-3 season concluded with a 31-28 win over Louisville.

In playing Colorado there is the bonus of adding state supremacy to the list of accomplishments. That happened in 2019, when Air Force, Colorado and Colorado State all played each other for the first time in more than half a century and the Falcons swept their games, both on the road. This year the Buffaloes and Rams don’t play, but Air Force will host both.

“When I was a freshman (in 2019) I was honestly just getting into the system and the culture I didn’t realize how big a deal that was,” safety Trey Taylor said. “But being able to see the people who came before me and how much that meant to me it kind of got me in-tuned that we HAVE to be the best in the state. It’s one of those things where the legacy lives on and we have to do what we have to do.”

There are many, many additional storylines here. The Buffaloes must figure out to stop the Air Force run game, which already has a leg up on leading the nation in rushing for a third straight season after running for 582 in the opener against an FCS foe in Northern Iowa that is known for its rushing defense. The Buffaloes, on the other hand, gave up 261 rushing yards in the second half during a demoralizing 38-13 home loss to Texas Christian in its opener.

The Buffaloes have yet to commit to a quarterback. Coach Karl Dorrell might already be on the hot seat one week into his third year on the job and Colorado's extended drought in football comes as conference upheaval leaves its future status uncertain and they would be best-served by showing their worth to potential suitors.

Air Force, on the other hand, is setting out on a slate that, at this point, might see it favored every week. The Falcons are deep and experienced and have gone 11-2 and 10-3 in their past two full seasons.

Air Force is favored by 18 points, an unheard of disparity for a team from a Group of Five conference playing up.

But all of that will eventually fade into the background. This game is about the opportunity for these in-state teams to play. It's about many older Air Force fans holding onto or releasing a grudge stretching nearly 50 years into history, when skirmishes broke out between the two sides at the height of the Vietnam War and a full beer was thrown at an Air Force superintendent during a game.

The players, after briefly stepping away from the scripted talk of going 1-0 each week, showed they comprehend all of this.

They REALLY want to win, Cochran stressed. HAVE to be the best in the state, Taylor said.

This is rare talk for Air Force players. Fitting for a rare game.