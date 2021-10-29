The two things that have given Colorado a lot of trouble this season are a dynamic, big defensive line and a quarterback capable of making plays with his feet.
When the Buffs travel to Eugene to face the No. 7 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, they’ll see those two exact things on the opposite side line in arguably their best form in the Pac-12.
Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown has been a dominant dual-threat weapon this season, averaging over 200 yards per game as a passer and nearly 50 yards per game as a runner.
But on the other side of the ball, the Ducks have one of the top prospects in next year’s NFL Draft — defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.
“Defensively, their front is probably a good front as we’ll see over the course of the season,” said CU head coach Karl Dorrell.
It’s going to be a big challenge for a young CU offense that hasn’t passed many this season and made a coaching change on the offensive line earlier this week.
But that might just be the first of several coaching changes to come after the season as Dorrell is keeping all of his options open during this season that hasn’t gone exactly as planned.
“That was just the first point of where I felt we needed to make a change at this time,” Dorrell said. “I’m going to continue to assess as we go through these last five games and seeing how much improvement has been made and the likelihood or unlikelihood that we need to make any more changes or not. Everything’s still open. I believe offensively right now the coaches have a sense of urgency about creating a better product that’s being more proficient, being more consistent on the field. I want them focused on doing those things as best that they can. We’ll assess everything by the end of the season to see where we’re at.”
The on-field product isn’t just the only thing that needs work, however.
This is an incredibly young team with a freshman quarterback, a sophomore running back and a wide receiving corps filled with freshmen and sophomores. With that comes a massive lack of leadership.
Although there have been a few players who have stepped up and been vocal, it’s still something that the coaching staff is looking to improve in the final few weeks of the season.
“We need more player leaders for sure,” Dorrel said. “Most of our playing experience veterans are on the defensive side. But we do have some good young leaders. There’s no age standard to become a leader and that’s something I’m trying to encourage a team that has such a useful group on it that let’s not wait to be a senior to lead. Leadership takes guys doing the right things and keeping guys accountable and that’s in any age group that you’re on this football team. We need more guys to step up and do those things, but there’s a comfort level with those things. We need to continue to cultivate accountability on this team.”
Saturday's game will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. on FOX.
Suspended freshman WR ‘making progress’
Freshman wide receiver La’Vontae Shenault could be back on the field at some point this season after he was suspended indefinitely in September for a violation of team rules, his third different suspension while at CU.
“He’s making good progress,” Dorrell said. “He’s practicing well. I would definitely like to get him more time in some regular moments instead of towards the end of a game. But he is making the progress that we’re asking of him to do. I can see that he’s really starting to season up his game. We gotta keep bringing him along.”
Shenault’s older brother Laviska, a former CU standout, is currently in his second NFL season.