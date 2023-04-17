Joel Scott is returning to his home state, and this time as a Division I player.

The 6-foot-7 Lewis-Palmer grad and NCAA Division II Player of Year this past season has committed to play basketball at Colorado State, where he will transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

“Can’t wait to come home,” Scott wrote on Twitter Monday morning after announcing that he’ll join coach Niko Medved’s program in Fort Collins.

The youngest of the five brothers that dominated sports in Monument for a decade, Joel had D1 options after he led Lewis-Palmer to a 28-0 season as a senior but opted for the D2 route – where he dominated.

This season he led Black Hills State to a Final Four appearance, capping a season in which he scored 23 points and grabbed 9.6 rebounds per game. He is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,471 points, twice earned Division II All-America honors and was the RMAC Freshman of the Year.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Scott entered the transfer portal following the season and will become the fourth member of his family to play Division I basketball.

His oldest brother, Josh, attended Colorado and was one of just two Buffs to record 1,700 points, 900 rebounds and 100 blocked shots. Jordan played at Idaho, starting 71 games, and Jonathan played at Chattanooga, where he was a career 42.8 percent shooter from 3-point range.

Scott’s parents – Alton and Theresa – are 1985 Air Force graduates. Alton was a strong safety on the Falcons’ football team and will long be remembered for a pivotal touchdown return against Notre Dame on a blocked punt. Theresa was a post player on Air Force’s women’s basketball team.

Joel’s brother Joseph followed his parents’ path to the academy.

Scott is the first transfer to commit to Colorado State this offseason. The program has successfully added a pair of Division II transfers in recent years, with Chandler Jacobs and Patrick Cartier playing key roles.