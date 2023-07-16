Kara Kaneshiro has never played golf in Colorado, but the Centennial State will soon become her golfing home.

The 19-year-old from Hawaii is a Colorado State University women’s golf commit and will join the program in August. She will get her first taste of Colorado golf when she's included in the field for the 74th U.S. Girls' Junior Championship at the Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Course, which begins Monday.

“I’m really excited,” Kaneshiro said. “It will be a really fun experience to play in Colorado before I go up in August.”

Kaneshiro visited Fort Collins a couple years ago and instantly knew it was a perfect fit for her. She noted a strong first impression from Rams coach Laura Cilek and the all-encompassing beauty of the Rocky Mountains around campus as reasons why.

She did realize, though, that playing at CSU will be an adjustment: Kaneshiro has never played golf in Colorado or at such a high altitude at all.

Fort Collins sits 5,003 feet above sea level. Eisenhower Golf Course is almost 7,000 feet above sea level.

It may take an adjustment, but it’s an adjustment Kaneshiro believes will eventually benefit her game.

“Everyone’s been saying, ‘Hit the ball high and it will go super far,’” Kaneshiro said. “I’m excited to see that. I’m just going to have to get used to it very quickly in the practice round.”

Another challenge facing Kaneshiro heading into U.S. Girls' Junior? Jet Lag.

Four time zones separate Colorado and Hawaii. Needless to say, those hours of traveling and switching time zones can affect one’s physical and mental strength.

Thankfully for Kaneshiro, she’s used to it. Trips to both the United States’ east and west coasts in recent years have prepared her for U.S. Girls' Junior.

“I just recently got back from North Carolina,” Kaneshiro said. “That was 6 hours ahead, and I just kind of got over that jet lag. It won’t be as bad — I’ve gotten really good at sleeping on the plane.”

Kaneshiro played in last year’s U.S. Girls' Junior in Bowling Green, Ky. She missed the cut in stroke play, shooting 153 (74-79) over two rounds.

After a 1-over-par round on Day 1, Kaneshiro was in good shape to make the cut. She was only 3-over-par heading into the course’s final hole — which she triple bogeyed to miss the cut.

Last year’s disappointing finish is motivation as she enters her second, and final, U.S. Girls' Junior championship.

“I definitely want to come back and avenge myself,” Kaneshiro said. “Last year was tough for me. I just have to be persistent and keep going.”

Kaneshiro is one of 156 golfers aged 12 to 18 who will compete.

That entire pool of golfers competes in stroke play Monday and Tuesday before that field is cut from 156 to 64 and turns into a match play bracket. It goes from round of 64 to eventually the championship match, cutting the field in half each day.

One of Kaneshiro’s main goals is to make the cut in stroke play to reach match play. Aside from that, she said she’s taking the weekend “one day at a time.”

But more than just having a successful weekend, Kaneshiro hopes it’s the beginning to a successful career of golfing in the Rocky Mountains.

“I’m ready to go,” she said. “It should be a special four years.”