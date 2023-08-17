The final golfer remaining from Colorado at the U.S. Amateur bowed out of competition on Thursday.

Connor Jones, a Westminster native who currently plays for Colorado State, lost his match to Nick Dunlap (Alabama) in the Round of 32 at Cherry Hills Country Club.

A tough start set the tone for Jones’ loss.

After four holes, Dunlap was 4 up on Jones — and not because Jones was particularly struggling. Dunlap birdied three of the first four holes, making it hard for Jones to stay close.

“I knew he’s a really good player,” Jones said. “He was ready to play from the first tee. You’ve got to be ready for stuff like that.”

Jones didn’t go away easily, though.

Jones and Dunlap matched each other's scores on holes 5 through 9 before Jones won three of four to start the back nine. After losing each of the first four holes, Jones was still in it, down only one.

“I tried to say, there’s a lot of holes left and a lot of golf,” Jones said. “It changed my game plan a little bit.”

But after Jones’ rally, Dunlap performed like he did early on. He birdied three holes in a row to win 4 and 2.

“I just got beat against a really good player,” Jones said. “He just beat me.”

After coming back from the large early deficit, Jones had hopes of advancing to the Round of 16. But the 22-year-old still walked off the course with much to be proud of.

“Obviously I’m a little bummed out; I’m going home a little early now,” Jones said. “I’ve been kind of struggling all summer with my game, so it feels good to play halfway decent.

“It was a good week for me. I’m proud of the way I fought. It’s just how it is. Sometimes you don’t have your best stuff.”

Jones will be a graduate student in the 2023-24 season. He placed 68th individually at the NCAA Championship last year after placing third at the Auburn Regional.

CSU is expected to be strong this year. The Rams reached the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 and return several key players from that squad in 2023-24.

Jones feels like this week’s tournament is a good segue with the fall season just weeks away.

“We're going to have a really good team coming back, and I'm excited about that," Jones said. "I feel really blessed to have another year to work on my game and try to develop as much as I can.

"My game is close. It's not there right now, but it's close to being really good."