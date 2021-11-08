When it comes to football, freshman safety Jack Howell is a natural.
Colorado State is also a natural fit for him. His father, John Howell, played for the Rams and went on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning the Super Bowl in 2002.
Howell’s high school career was split between two states. He helped lead Valor Christian to the 2018 Colorado Class 5A state title as a sophomore and he ended his prep career in the Arizona Open Division state championship game as a senior with Hamilton last year in Chandler, Ariz.
So far through his first full season with CSU, Howell is fifth among the Rams with 43 tackles and 25 solo tackles. He’s one of five CSU defenders with an interception and a forced fumble, which came in the end zone during last week’s 31-17 loss at Wyoming, which was also his third game with at least nine tackles.
“He is an outstanding football player,” CSU coach Steve Addazio said during his weekly press conference, “and he will be a hell of a football player. He’s got a lot of natural instinct. He’s one of those guys you say like he’s got a lot of ball in him, like he can make things right.
“You make a call on defense,” he added. “Sometimes it’s a great call, sometimes it’s not a great call but players can make that right.”
The Rams are preparing to take on the Air Force Falcons, who currently lead the nation with 302.4 rushing yards per game, after giving up 385 rushing yards to the Cowboys. Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams amassed two less rushing yards on a single play (52) than Iowa totaled (54) against CSU in September. Wyoming running back Titus Swen opened the second quarter with an 87-yard run, which was more yards than CSU allowed from Toledo (21) and New Mexico (53) combined.
Fortunately for Addazio, he’s well experienced in the option offense that is the bread and butter of the service academies. He ran it when he coached high school and it was his offense in college both as a player and young coach.
“It forces you to be very detailed,” Addazio said.
The Rams defense is tied for fourth in the nation in sacks. While Air Force is traditionally not a team that usually throws the ball, rushing the quarterback, or whomever gets the ball tossed to him, is an important trait for the Rams.
This may be the worst week for CSU to have injury problems on defense. Starting linebacker Dequan Jackson, who leads the Rams with 75 tackles is questionable and other two middle linebackers below him on the depth chart are also injured.
"We're behind the eight ball, no doubt, but we've got to get it done," Addazio said.