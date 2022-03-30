After one of the best seasons in recent Colorado State men's basketball history, David Roddy is testing the NBA waters.
The junior forward announced Tuesday on social media that he would be declaring for the 2022 NBA draft, but Roddy did leave the option open to return for his senior season with the Rams.
Roddy is coming off a year in which he helped lead the Rams to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 as CSU also earned its highest seed in program history (No. 6). The Rams lost to Michigan in the first round.
The Minneapolis native was named Mountain West Player of the Year by both the conference's coaches and media. Roddy averaged 19.2 points and 7.6 rebounds, while shooting over 43% from 3-point range.
Roddy also earned All-American honors from several media outlets. Sports Illustrated had him as a Third Team All-American, while The Associated Press named him honorable mention All-American. He was also a finalist for the John Wooden Award and the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.
Roddy's playing style is uncommon for someone with his 6-foot-5 frame, but it hasn't stopped people around the NBA from being intrigued by his potential.
ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony has Roddy going to the Orlando Magic with the first pick in the second round (No. 31 overall).
If Roddy does decide to return, the Rams will have four-fifths of its regular starting lineup returning. Senior guard Kendle Moore already announced he would be using his extra year of eligibility to return to Fort Collins, while Isaiah Stevens and John Tonje will also likely be back. Forward Dischon Thomas is the only starter who won't be back for certain next season as he already announced his intention to enter the transfer portal and finish his eligibility elsewhere.