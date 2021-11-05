What makes a rivalry memorable?
Every coach will tell you that their rivalry is the greatest rivalry in college football, but what truly makes it so? Do both teams have to be high profile programs? Do the games need to carry stakes? Is a name and trophy all it takes to make a game worthy of a rivalry? Is geography a major factor?
The University of Wyoming is not just the state’s only FBS program, or Division I program, but the only 4-year college. Colorado State is the closest football program to the Cowboys, 65 miles away along U.S. Route 287, so the “Boarder War” was naturally formed. The Bronze Boot serves as a fitting trophy for a rivalry between Cowboys and the team formally known as the Aggies.
Another geographical factor in the rivalry is in recruiting. Both CSU and Wyoming are recruiting the same players and are taking the same route from Denver to show prospects around. Which means one team’s gain is another team’s loss.
Wyoming has had its fair share of NFL talent over the years, from former Chargers receiver Malcom Floyd to Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
“It just blows my circuits that they got to fly people into Denver and drive them right past Ft. Collins to go all the way to wherever the heck they’ve gone,” CSU coach Steve Addazio said during his weekly press conference. “I’ve never been there. I don’t know what that’s like. It seems like another part of the world. In order to do that, that impresses me. They can go find talent and project it and then recruit it.”
Addazio has brought in some talent of a different variety. The quickest way to build a program is through experienced players coming through the transfer portal. Quarterback Todd Centeio came from Temple. David Bailey transferred from Boston College to become the Rams leading rusher. Scott Patchan arrived from Miami and quickly became one of the Mountain West’s premier pass rushers with seven sacks this season.
Being in the Mountain West Conference, neither program is considered high profile, but the stakes are certainly high this year. Both teams are entering the game looking to end their respective losing streaks and salvage their seasons for at least another week. Wyoming entered MWC play 4-0 but have lost four straight to fall towards the bottom of the Mountain Division, joining UNLV as the only teams without a conference win. Colorado State was riding high after back-to-back victories against San Jose State and New Mexico, but heartbreaking loses to Utah State and Boise State leaves the Rams in danger of not reaching bowl eligibility this season.
Colorado State (3-5, 2-2) needs to win three of its remaining four games to be bow eligible, while Wyoming needs to go .500 through the month of November to reach its first bowl game since 2019.
"It's one of the biggest games of the year," Colorado State defensive back Thomas Pannunzio said. "We've got to win the Boot and keep it over here on the right side of the border.”
Defeating the Cowboys 34-24 for their only win of the season was the highlight of 2020 for the Rams, which snapped Wyoming’s four game winning streak. The Cowboys have won eight of the last 12 meetings, but the Rams still hold an all-time 59-48-5 advantage.
Last year was Steve Addazio’s first experience of the Boarder War but it wasn’t as authentic due to the COVID-19 pandemic keeping the stadiums empty. The fans are back in full force this time around so he expects Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium to be "a hornet's nest."
"It was so much different the first time because the atmosphere wasn't there," Addazio said. "The rivalry still had great intensity to the players, but it was an empty stadium and everything, so I'm sure I missed out on a lot of what it really is. We didn't get to drive up and exchange, so everything was different. This will really be my first experience with it, so I'm looking forward to it."
Sometimes the most memorable rivalry games end with a game winning field goal. Rams junior kicker Cayden Camper has been a steady force in the last five games, missing only two out of 18 field goals and a perfect 59-for-59 in extra points. He was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award on Thursday, an award given annually to the nation's top kicker. A game-winning field goal in a rivalry would cap off an increasingly impressive resume.