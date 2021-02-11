The annual President’s Day Tournament is on, of course with significant changes.
The Colorado Springs Amateur Hockey Association usually hosts four winter tournaments, but this is the first one that’s gone forward during the pandemic. Tournament director Neesha Lenzini said 100 to 120 teams usually participate, but this year it’s just 63 for the Friday-Monday event. None are international and most are from the western United States.
One reason for that is two rinks — Honnen Ice Arena and Air Force’s Cadet Ice Arena — are unavailable due to COVID-19 restrictions. Use of The Broadmoor World Arena’s main ice is limited.
“We’re sharing (Broadmoor) main with a COVID-19 vaccination event,” Lenzini said. “Never before have I ever imagined that would happen.”
Tournament schedule and information
There are no spectators allowed in the World Arena complex. Three parents will be given access, one to man the penalty box, one to manage the live stream and one to monitor the locker room. Pueblo Ice Arena will allow two spectators per player and Sertich Ice Center will allow 100 total.
Day-of details include stick taps instead of handshakes, coaches handing out medals and potentially online brackets instead of in-arena ones people might congregate around.
It’s all necessary to get the players on the ice. The organization is expecting a financial hit, Lenzini said, after staging a fourth of its tournaments at half the usual size.
“We’re still getting to play, which is still hugely exciting for the kids,” Lenzini said. “Some of these kids haven’t played all year.”