The only commissioner the Colorado Springs-based Mountain West has ever known will ride off into the sunset after achieving his final objective.

Craig Thompson, 66, announced Wednesday that he will step down after 24 years, setting a departure date of Dec. 31, 2022. He has long advocated for an expanded playoff in college football to give opportunities to a broader pool of teams, and the recent decision to grow the event from four to 12 teams was seen as a vindication for him.

“My one remaining priority was expansion of the College Football Playoff and viable access for the Mountain West,” Thompson said in a statement. “I take considerable pride in my committed engagement to this effort over the past two-and-a-half decades and look forward to the finalization of those details in the coming months. With CFP expansion accomplished and having invested almost a third of my life in the Mountain West, the time is now right for me to conclude my tenure and allow the Conference to continue its momentum under new leadership.”

Thompson previously served as commissioner of the Sun Belt and American South conferences. He helped launch the Mountain West in 1999 and has helped the conference throughout its existence, negotiating media rights contracts, serving on NCAA committees and overseeing the growth of the conference from its original eight-team membership to its current 12-team format in football, 11 in most other sports.

"On behalf of the Air Force Academy, we would like to congratulate Craig Thompson on an incredible career of leadership," Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine said in a statement. "His many years of service to the Mountain West has the conference well-positioned for future success. We wish him and Carla all the best in their future endeavors."

Aside from his prominent role as the voice for expanded access to a playoff for Group of Five conferences, Thompson’s most notable achievement in recent years has been the holding together of the Mountain West the face of mass realignment. While the AAC will soon lose Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston to the Big 12, the Mountain West remains intact as of now and, as a result, could be in a strong position to leverage its potential late-night inventory of football games as the Pac-12 faces uncertainty with its situation.

“To work with our conference staff and the leadership of our member institutions through the years as we have pursued our collective vision has been a rewarding experience,” Thompson said. “I am grateful to every person and institution who has been a part of our journey and I wish them — and the Conference — the very best in the years ahead.”