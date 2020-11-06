The Broncos are holding out hope that Shelby Harris might be granted a reprieve to play Sunday, but they know the odds are not in their favor.
“Shelby is still going through, you know, talking back and forth with the league about whether he’ll be available or not,” coach Vic Fangio said Friday.
“It’s probably below 50/50 that he will be (able to play).”
Harris was placed on the COVID-19 restricted list on Wednesday, after, according to Denver7, he self-reported contact outside Broncos headquarters with someone who tested positive for the virus. He must quarantine for five full days, not putting him on track to play Sunday.
“I don’t think so,” Fangio said when asked if a workaround could be found. “If it was a Monday night game he’d have a much better chance.”
Harris expressed his disappointment in a tweet early Friday afternoon.
“Not gonna lie this being in the hotel away from your family stuff is lonely as hell,” said the sixth-year defensive end who has 2.5 sacks for the Broncos this season.
Harris’ absence will add to the holes for the Broncos defensive front seven that is already without Von Miller, Mike Purcell and Jhurrell Casey.
The Falcons feature the NFL’s second-ranked passing offense at 292.4 yards per game behind Matt Ryan, who leads the league in passing.
“We know they’re going to play 100 percent each snap,” said outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, an Atlanta-area native who figures to have around 40 friends and family in attendance as the Falcons have been allowed to have a limited number of fans – a first for a Broncos road game. “You don’t want to have your starters out, but I have full confidence in those guys. I know they’re going to get the job done.”
The defensive secondary will also be shorthanded as cornerback A.J. Bouye remains in the concussion protocol.