The Rockies return from the All-Star Break has been complicated by COVID-19.
Colorado announced late Friday afternoon that manager Bud Black and four players would not be available for the series opener against the Dodgers at Coors Field on Friday night.
Friday’s scheduled starter Antonio Senzatela, relievers Yency Almonte and Jhoulys Chacin and outfielder Yonathan Daza were all placed on “injured list, per Major League Baseball’s COVID and contact tracing protocols.”
Black and first base coach Ron Gideon will also be unavailable “per COVID and contact tracing protocols,” the team announced.
Bench coach Mike Redmond will serve as the manager in Black’s absence, while major league data and game planning coordinator Doug Bernier will coach first base.
"These guys are all in MLB’s contact tracing protocols. That’s all the information I can give you," Redmond said.
The Rockies recalled left-handed pitcher Ben Bowden, outfielder Sam Hilliard and right-hander Antonio Santos from Triple-A Albuquerque, and have selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Zac Rosscup as a replacement player.
The Rockies' planned lineup for Friday's game remained unchanged with the exception of Senzatela. Chi Chi Gonzalez will start on the mound.
"He was told yesterday that this was going to be his start," Redmond said. "He was able to pay catch and prepare like a normal start."
The development for the Rockies comes a day after the Yankees and Red Sox postponed a game after six New York players tested positive.