Colorado Col. goaltender Dominic Basse (22) stands for the introduction for players during pregame against St. Lawrence Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

COVID-19 cases within the Colorado College hockey programhave pushed back this weekend’s series against Western Michigan and led to a domino-effect of rescheduling.

The Tigers were set to host the Broncos on Friday and Saturday at Ed Robson Arena but has instead rescheduled the series for Feb. 4-5.

The CC series at North Dakota that was originally scheduled for Feb. 4-5 will instead be played on Feb. 11-12.

A press release from Colorado College noted the “decision to postpone the series is consistent with the NCHC’s COVID-19 protocols.”

The rescheduled game now set for Feb. 4 will have a 7:30 p.m. start time and be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet.

Tickets purchased for Friday’s game will transfer to the Feb. 4 game, while tickets for Saturday will transfer to Feb. 5.

This is the first postponement this season for the Tigers (6-11-3).

