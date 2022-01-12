COVID-19 cases within the Colorado College hockey programhave pushed back this weekend’s series against Western Michigan and led to a domino-effect of rescheduling.
The Tigers were set to host the Broncos on Friday and Saturday at Ed Robson Arena but has instead rescheduled the series for Feb. 4-5.
The CC series at North Dakota that was originally scheduled for Feb. 4-5 will instead be played on Feb. 11-12.
A press release from Colorado College noted the “decision to postpone the series is consistent with the NCHC’s COVID-19 protocols.”
The rescheduled game now set for Feb. 4 will have a 7:30 p.m. start time and be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet.
Tickets purchased for Friday’s game will transfer to the Feb. 4 game, while tickets for Saturday will transfer to Feb. 5.
This is the first postponement this season for the Tigers (6-11-3).
