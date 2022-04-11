DENVER — There is a new frontrunner in the auction of the Broncos: Walmart heir Robson Walton.

According to a report by the New York Post, Walton, who is the son of late Walmart founder Sam Walton, is expected to make a bid on the Broncos and is now considered the favorite to win the auction. The Broncos were officially put up for sale Feb. 1 with the organization anticipated to be sold for more than $3 billion, which would make it the largest sale in American professional sports history. Walton is expected to make a bid of more than $4 billion, according to the New York Post.

And Walton certainly has the money to make that happen, as he's worth more than $70 billion, according to Forbes. The NFL requires an owner to put down approximately 30% of the equity, which Walton would have no problem doing. Broncos CEO and President Joe Ellis has also made it clear that whomever has the highest bid will be awarded the team, as long as they are also approved by the 31 other owners.

Walton, 77, has never owned a professional sports team, but does have several connections. Most notably his cousin, Ann, is married to Stan Kroenke, who is the owner of the Nuggets, Avalanche and Los Angeles Rams. Walton is also known as a big football fan, having graduated from the University of Arkansas, where Walmart has donated millions of dollars.

Walton won't be the only bidder, with several other potential candidates including Robert F. Smith of Vista Equity and Allen Media Group CEO Byron Allen. It's also been reported former Broncos quarterbacks Peyton Manning and John Elway have expressed interest in purchasing the team in separate ownership groups.

As of right now, whether it's Walton or someone else, the Broncos are expected to be sold before the 2022 season, according to Ellis. An announcement could come as soon as this summer with bids being placed currently.