Preparations for the first live, major sporting event on American soil in a few months haven’t been all that different for Henry Cejudo.
Since his days as a state champion at Coronado High School, a resident at the U.S. Olympic Training Center through a gold medal in the Olympics and a pair of UFC championship belts, Cejudo has never had any issues immersing himself in his training.
He said that has again been the case in the lead-in to Saturday’s UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Fla., where Cejudo’s bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz is the co-main event on a main card also headlined by lightweights Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.
“Not at all,” Cejudo said Tuesday when asked if anything has changed as he’s trained in his Phoenix gym. “I really don’t know the difference between quarantine, COVID-19 quarantine, and being in training camp. I’m a professional. I do everything right, or try to do everything right.”
The other fighters atop the card said they’ve had varied enough experiences in mixed martial arts or similar sports to prepare for what figures to be a surreal atmosphere on Saturday as UFC holds the event with only essential personnel to tend to the fighters and handle the broadcast.
Cruz, a two-time bantamweight champion who hasn’t fought since 2016, said it will be like fighting in Japan, where crowds are large but quiet. He also came up on UFC president Dana White’s “The Ultimate Fighter” reality show, which held fights in mostly empty gyms.
“Also, we train in the gym a lot,” Cruz said. “There aren’t a lot of people — 4-6 people max in the gym so nobody’s getting contaminated. I think it’s going to resemble training in the gym and on ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’”
The fighters in the headline event felt the same.
“Me and Tony grew up wrestlers,” said Gaethje, who wrestled at Northern Colorado and trains at the Grudge Training Center in Arvada. “You never knew how many people were going to be in that arena, in that gym. It didn’t matter. A dual, sometimes no one showed up. Competition is competition.”
Added Ferguson, “Nothing’s going to change. Nothing has changed.”
Saturday’s card also includes Air Academy graduate Donald Cerrone, who will return to the octagon for his first fight since a 40-second loss to Conor McGregor on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. Cerrone will fight Anthony Pettis in a welterweight bout in the final prelim contest on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card is available on pay-per-view through ESPN+.
Michelle Waterson, who grew up in Aurora and attended the University of Denver, is also included on the prelim card and will face Carla Esparza in a women’s strawweight bout.
The prelims are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., with the main card starting around 8 p.m.
The coronavirus, naturally, was a main point of conversation as media talked with the fighters from the top two bouts Tuesday. White has tried various options to make this happen, including renting out an entire island. He’s finally found a way under laws in Florida.
“Anyone on earth can get this virus, but you can’t just freeze up,” Cruz said. “You’ve got to just take your precautions, be as safe as possible but live your life. That’s what I’m doing.”
Added Gaethje, “We get to put paychecks in our own pocket. We get to put paychecks in every single UFC employee’s pocket that’s going to work this event. We get to inspire people.”
For the first time in a long time, there will be sports on TV — albeit for a fee and with no crowd on hand.
“You’re not going to know the difference,” Cejudo assured reporters.