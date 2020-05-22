The local trail running schedule took another hit Friday morning.
Ron Ilgen, president of Pikes Peak Marathon Inc., confirmed to The Gazette the 2020 Barr Trail Mountain Race is canceled. The announcement was made to registered runners via release from race director Beth Haney on Friday morning.
"With the continuing uncertainties of the status of 2020 large-group events, we have made the decision to cancel the Barr Trail Mountain Race on July 19th," the release reads. "The potential health and safety protocols that may need to be met to be able to hold our event are constantly changing or have not been instituted at this point. The likelihood of those protocols being solidly in place, let alone us being able to meet those protocols in order to successfully hold the race and post-race gathering, is very slim."
The released added that the 2020 race would have been the first since the races inception to fill all available spots. Runners have three options: a free registration for the 2021 race, a full refund or the ability to turn the entry fee into a donation race's beneficiaries: Rocky Mountain Field Institute, El Paso County Search and Rescue, Trails and Open Space Coalition, and Barr Camp.
"BTMR (a fundraising, nonprofit race) has always donated all of our race profit at the end of each year’s race to these local entities, who make it possible for us to enjoy and use our beautiful trails," the release states.
The Barr Trail Mountain Race, a 12.6-mile race from the Cog Railway in Manitou Springs to Barr Camp and back, was supposed to be the second leg of the Garden to Peak Challenge, formerly the Triple Crown of Running. The Garden of the Gods 10 Mile/10K was scheduled to be the first race before being canceled in April, leaving only the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon, slated for Aug. 22 and 23, respectively.
"Please know that this was not an unemotional decision to make," Haney wrote in the release. "We were very much looking forward to this year’s event."