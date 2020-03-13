Coronavirus has had a major impact on the sports landscape in the Pikes Peak Region and across the United State this week. Here's a roundup of cancellations and postponements.
- High school spring sports have been suspended until at least April 6. State basketball tournaments were canceled after Thursday games...Read more.
-The Air Force Academy announced Thursday that all spring sports would be canceled for the rest of the season...Read more.
- Colorado College and Air Force Academy hockey seasons are done, following the NCAA's announcement Thursday of canceled postseason tournaments...Read more
- Denver Nuggets: The NBA has suspended its regular season indefinitely. No games have been canceled of yet, the league said. If games are permanently canceled, ticket-buyers will be presented with refunds, credits or other options.
- Colorado Avalanche: The NHL has suspended its regular season indefinitely. No games have been canceled of yet, the league said. If games are permanently cancelled, ticket-buyers will be presented with refunds, credits or other options.
- Denver Broncos: All team employees who are able to have been granted permission to work from home. The NFL has banned prospects from pre-draft visits to team facilities after Friday, according to the NFL Network. The draft is scheduled for April 23.
- Colorado Rapids: MLS on Thursday suspended its season for 30 days.
- Colorado Rockies: MLB cancelled spring training and has postponed Opening Day at least two weeks from its original date of March 26.
- Colorado Sports Hall of Fame: The 2020 Induction and Awards banquet scheduled for April 23 was cancelled. The class includes Alonzo Babers, Bob Gebhard, George Gwozdecky, Terry Miller, Erin Popovich and Lindsey Vonn.
ALSO: The Boston Marathon and The Masters golf tournament have been postponed.