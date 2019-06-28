Coronado High School product Tyler Portillo ready to prove he’s ‘one of the best’ at Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Tyler Portillo was always destined to follow in his father’s footsteps.
He received his first quad when he was 5 years old and immediately entered racing competitions. His father, Joe Portillo, watched closely as Tyler quickly created a name for himself in the motor sport community.
Undefeated became synonymous with Tyler Portillo.
“Tyler’s really dedicated to his racing,” Joe said. “We put him into the adult class at 14 years old, but you usually have to be 16 to run in there. He was beating all the kids and wasn’t learning anything, so we had to get him some more competition.”
Upon joining the adults, Tyler remained dominant. He took a clean sweep on his quad at the four 2018 Colorado Hill Climb Association races — Rangely, Temple Canyon, Monarch and Lands End. To put icing on the cake, he owns four CHCA course records.
Now Tyler is attempting something that most at 19 wouldn’t dare to try.
It’s The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, a race that involves 156 turns, 12.42 miles and extends 14,115 feet above sea level.
“I won every race in CHCA last year, so I decided I was ready to take on the mountain,” Tyler said. “It’s a great honor. I’m just happy to be here.”
To put Tyler’s youth in perspective, the next youngest racer is 25-year-old Tommy Boileau in the Pikes Peak Open car division. Tyler is unique as the only competitor to race a quad, also known as a four-wheeler.
He will drive a 2007 Yamaha Raptor in Sunday’s race.
“I’m racing for myself,” Tyler said. “I want to prove that I’m one of the best quad riders out there.”
‘It’s his dream’
A native of Colorado Springs, Tyler became accustomed to the Hill Climb through his father. Joe participated in the event on a quad in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015.
Whenever Joe raced Pikes Peak, Tyler was right by his side.
“He’s always been on the mountain, and it’s his dream,” Joe said. “He’s grown up around it, and it’s what we do. It’s a lifestyle.”
The first vehicle Tyler owned was a 70cc mini-quad at 5 years old in 2005. That same year, his career began at Harry’s Roamers Ice Race in Woodland Park. He took third, but placed in the top spot the following three years after upgrading to a 90cc quad.
Joe always knew Tyler would fall in love with racing. His passion for the sport was exemplified at 13. While Joe was competing down in Pueblo, Tyler broke his finger playing at the venue.
And, of course, he had a race the following weekend in Trinidad.
“He won the race with a broken finger,” Joe said, laughing. “He has dedication, is focused and eager to win.”
Around the same time, Joe purchased a junior car for Tyler to give him a racing option other than a quad. When the pair were getting the vehicle ready to run, Tyler made an honest comment that shaped him to this day.
“Dad, I’m just a quad guy,” he said. “That’s my true passion and love.”
Joe responded by selling back the junior car. From that point on, Tyler never looked back on racing four-wheelers.
Because Tyler has dreamt of tackling Pikes Peak since his childhood, he’s spent a lot of time building his Yamaha Raptor to peak performance — dating back to 2017. After evaluating his practice performances this week, Tyler said he’s aiming to break the quad record of 11:05.664, set by Cyril Combes in his 2011 SUZUKI KTM JF Prototype three years ago.
“I feel like I’m going to run somewhere in the 11s,” Tyler said. “I’m just going to run my race and see what happens.”
Advice from dad
Racing Pikes Peak has always been in Tyler’s playbook, so much so that he originally planned to race at 18 before the beginning of his senior year at Coronado High School.
But his grades were iffy.
“I’m going to pull it off,” Tyler told his father.
“Son, I can’t reward you before you do your end,” Joe responded.
Tyler didn’t get to race last time around, but he focused on school, graduated without any issues and picked up a job at Pro Tech RV under store owner Josh Blalock, one of Joe’s racing friends.
“If he didn’t have his grades or was doing stuff at school, there was no racing,” Joe said. “It pretty much kept him out of trouble and kept him focused. He’s a good kid.”
Tyler works for Blalock as a junior tech, a gateway to becoming a mechanic. Blalock said his protégé is respectful, hardworking and dedicated, something he normally doesn’t see from youngsters. Tyler is never late and always finishes the job at hand before heading home.
“I don’t know the best way to describe how I feel about little T-man,” Blalock said. “He was raised right. He had a great attitude, all day, every day. He strives to do the best at anything he does and seeks approval.
“I would tell more young guys to be like him.”
Now that Tyler finally has his shot to race Pikes Peak, Joe is preparing him for all circumstances. The most important message from father to son is to respect and learn the mountain.
Tyler fully understands what his father means.
“I can’t push it too hard around the corners,” he said. “A lot of those corners lead to bottomless pits. I’m definitely going to be nervous, but once I start going, I’ll be having fun the whole way up.”
Other racers have also given Tyler advice, one of whom is 28-year-old motorcyclist Codie Vahsholtz, who is racing a 2019 Ducati MTS. He said the feeling of making it to the top of Pikes Peak is the best thing a racer will ever experience.
“Do it safely and meet a bunch of really cool people along the way,” Vahsholtz said of his tips to Tyler. “I’m glad he’s doing it at a young age because, as I would say, he’s still a sponge.”
Safety is key, especially since there have been six deaths associated with the Hill Climb — two drivers, three motorcyclists and one race official.
Joe knows the race could turn south on Tyler at any moment if he’s not careful. “He likes to go fast, and he will throw it down,” Joe said. “But I told him, ‘Be smart, this is Pikes Peak.’”