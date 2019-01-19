Henry Cejudo provided a super-quick finish to a superfight.
The Coronado High School graduate needed just 32 seconds to defend his UFC flyweight title against bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw of Denver.
Cejudo pushed Dillashaw to the ground, stunned him with a kick to the side of the head and then spent the brief remainder of the fight attacking Dillashaw on the ground before the fight was stopped.
“I knew he was hurt,” Cejudo said. “I caught him with that leg kick on the chin and I saw him wobble a little bit. The rest is history.”
Dillashaw felt the stoppage at UFC Fight Night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., came prematurely.
“It was taken from me,” Dillashaw said. “I’m wrestling. I’m trying to grab his leg.
“Congrats to Henry Cejudo. Good job, but he didn’t beat me.”
This was Cejudo’s first title defense since taking the belt from Demetrious Johnson in Los Angeles in August. The former Olympic Training Center resident also has an Olympic wrestling gold medal to his credit in an athletic career that long ago reached prestigious status and yet continues to climb.
Cejudo quickly offered to come up to 135 pounds and fight Dillashaw at bantamweight – returning the favor that Dillashaw paid by dropping 10 pounds to 125 – and Dillashaw seemed to nod in agreement.
The fate of the flyweight division may have rested on the result of this fight, something Cejudo took seriously in preparation for the event.
“This victory, I said it before, it was much bigger than me,” Cejudo said.