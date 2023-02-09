All roads have led home for Air Force’s Ty Pochipinski.

A senior forward, Pochipinksi was born and raised in Colorado Springs. His career took him to Canada as a youth player, but Pochipinski always wanted to return to his hometown.

“Colorado Springs is a hard place to not want to come back to,” Pochipinski said. “I have family here and there are so many things to do.”

Fast forward a few years, and Pochipinski is wrapping up a distinguished career for the Falcons’ hockey program and helping them make a playoff push.

Heading north

Pochipinski played several seasons in Colorado growing up, and it was evident he had a future in the sport. He competed for the Colorado Rampage youth teams for his first three years of high school, standing out in each one.

By his senior year at Coronado, Pochipinski decided to leave his comfort zone. He pursued junior hockey in Canada, where hockey is treated like a religion.

He started with the Pursuit of Excellence Prep in British Columbia before joining the Cowichan Valley Capitals, a BCHL team in the same province.

Between Pursuit of Excellence and the Capitals, Pochipinski played three seasons and almost 150 total games. In the 2017-18 season — his final one — Pochipinski led the Capitals with 21 goals.

Just like on the ice, Pochipinski was thriving off of it. With his team situated on Vancouver Island, Pochipinski enjoyed the area’s natural beauty and often fished.

Still, Pochipinski longed to return home.

“I loved it (in Canada),” Pochipinski said. “I just wanted to come back to the Springs.”

Back to the Springs

Pochipinski followed through after the 2017-18 season, enrolling at Colorado College.

He played four games for the Tigers in the 2018-19 campaign, scoring one goal. But after the fall semester, Pochipinski left the program.

Pochipinski said he enjoyed the program but didn’t see CC as a place where he could reach his potential off the ice.

“I wasn’t enjoying the academic side of stuff and didn’t see the future with a degree from there as well as I could from here,” Pochipinski said. “It didn’t feel like the right fit, but it’s no discredit to them.”

With it being the middle of the college season when Pochipinski left CC, he couldn’t immediately join another college program. Pochipinski briefly returned to Canada, playing half a season for the BCHL’s Penticton Vees.

A new experience

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

After that, Pochipinski came back home — this time for good: He enrolled at the Air Force Academy and joined the Falcons’ hockey program.

Because he came from a four-year private college, none of Pochipinski’s credits transferred. Plus, he had to go through basic training in the summer before his first season.

“The military side was definitely a culture shock,” Pochipinski said. “I had to give up that summer.”

After the initial shock, Pochipinski started well. He played in every game in his first two seasons, combining for 10 points. (One of those seasons was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

But since then, injuries have been a lingering problem for him.

Pochipinski suffered an injury in the seventh game of his junior year, causing him to miss the remainder of the season. More recently, Pochipinski underwent hip surgery during the summer and has since dealt with groin and ankle injuries.

With so many bumps in the road, it would have been easy for Pochipinski to hang up the skates.

But he hasn’t considered that once.

“Just that thought, you come down to the rink and think, ‘I don’t get to do this for much longer,’” Pochipinski said. “You try to enjoy it.”

Pochipinski’s positive mindset has paid off: As he’s battled through injuries, his minutes have steadily increased. He played in just four games in the season’s first three months, but has played in six games in a row. He recorded two points — a goal and an assist — in the Falcons’ series split at Army.

Since returning to the lineup, Air Force is 4-2-0 after the Falcons lost nine games in a row from November to February.

From his days in Canada, brief time at CC and other stops, Pochipinski has seasoned every area of his game. And that’s made him a key facilitator when healthy.

“That’s something you learn growing up: You have to play every position,” Pochipinski said. “I think that’s helped me get more minutes in my career. You get comfortable in every role so you’re not stressed.”

Finishing strong

With graduation just over 100 days away, Pochipinski’s career on the ice is coming to an end.

He wants to prolong it in any way possible.

The Falcons are currently on the outside looking in of the AHA playoff picture. They are tied for ninth place, four points behind Canisius. (The league’s top eight teams reach the conference tournament).

Pochipinski believes his “Swiss Army knife” skill set can help Air Force continue its recent winning streak and reach the postseason.

“I’m going to try and fill that role and chip in where I can,” Pochipinski said. “Whatever little things I can do, they make a big difference.”