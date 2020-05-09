Henry Cejudo won.
And then he quit.
Triple C, who launched his career as a Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center resident, knocked out Dominick Cruz in final seconds of the second round in their bantamweight fight at UFC 249. Then he took the microphone and announced his retirement to an empty arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and a pay-per-view audience.
“Since I was 11 years old I sacrificed to get where I am today, and I’m not going to let anyone take that away from me,” Cejudo said. “I’m retiring from MMA. … Triple C is out. You don’t have to hear my ass no more.”
He’s leaving on top. Dominick Cruz had never lost at 135 pounds before Cejudo caught him in the face with a right knee, sending him sprawling backward onto the ground. Cejudo then pounced, punching him with a right hand and then unleashing about a dozen left hands to the face as the referee stepped in and stopped it.
Cruz disputed the stoppage, pointing out that he was trying to get on his feet. He wouldn’t hold the referee’s hand when Cejudo’s arm was raised in victory.
“If I stayed on the floor, I get it,” Cruz said. “But I’m working my way up. … This is for a world title, this isn’t some backyard fight.”
Cejudo began the fight on a ruthless mission to take out Cruz’s legs. He connected at least 10 leg kicks in the opening round and continued it into the second round before an opportunity presented itself when Cruz missed with an uppercut and left himself exposed for the knee.
“Stuck to the game plan and that’s all she wrote,” Cejudo said. “I’m ruthless. I may be cringy, corny, but boy can I fight. I am the greatest combat sports athlete of all time.”
Then, he announced his retirement.
Cejudo, 33, left wrestling after winning Olympic gold in 2008. He then entered MMA, taking his first belt by defeating Demetrius Johnson in August 2018 to win the flyweight belt.
He added his second belt by moving up and beating T.J. Dillashaw on Jan. 26, 2019, to win the bantamweight division.
But Cejudo had told those close to him that he planned to retire after winning his first belt — just as he left wrestling. He delayed that decision, citing the money he was earning.
Apparently, the Coronado graduate has had enough after competing in this first event held in the country in about two months because of the coronavirus.
“I’m retiring tonight,” he said. “I’m 33 years old. I’m happy with my career.”