Jeremy Fejedelem can finally get down to business.

Business class, that is. Where the Air Force junior always wanted to be.

“I’m finally taking my major’s courses, classes I’m interested in,” the cornerback said. “We have a huge core load with physics, chemistry … really science-heavy. It’s nicer to sit in a classroom and be interested in what they’re teaching.”

In the classroom. Everywhere. Everything feels different, and elevated, for Fejedelem.

As a junior, he can finally have a car at the academy. He bought his brother Clayton’s old truck after the third-year Cincinnati Bengals safety —now pocketing NFL money —upgraded.

Instead of spending part of his summer living off the land like he did a year ago in Survival Training, Fejedelem took an Operations Air Force trip to Vandenburg Air Force Base in California and “got to see some secret things that I can’t really talk about. It was really interesting.”

And instead of being an underclassman feeling his way through the academy, he was a first sergeant during basic training. His task was to take basics who had fallen out of line and get them back on track.

“It’s cool being on the other side of that, it was such a different feel,” Fejedelem said. “It feels like a lifetime ago. But it was only two years ago I was in their footsteps.

“It was an awesome experience.”

And then there’s football, where things also couldn’t be more different for the 5-foot-10, 185-pound native of the Chicago suburb Lemont, Ill.

Last year at this time Fejedelem was an anonymous sophomore finally settling in on defense after bouncing between slot receiver and cornerback as a freshman. He made it his mission to make as many tackles as possible on special teams to try to get noticed.

The strategy worked.

“He was really, really good in the first two games as a special teams player and we just felt like, ‘We’ve got to get him on the field even more,’” coach Troy Calhoun said.

“Those guys that are dependable as special teams players,” added defensive backs coach John Rudzinski, “end up being dependable on our defense.”

Fejedelem started the final seven games.

“He’s savvy. He’s assertive. Alert. Very strong communicator,” said Calhoun, who doesn’t offer compliments lightly but went to the well for Fejedelem. “Excellent communicator on the field. A guy that’s got a lot of verve and a lot of energy when it comes to playing football.”

Where Fejedelem was the underdog last year trying to crack the lineup, this year he’s the veteran of the defensive backs group. Seniors Robert Bullard and Dailen Sutton, junior Zane Lewis and sophomore Tre Bugg are battling for the other cornerback spot, but Fejedelem seems entrenched at his.

“I’ve got a few goals,” he said. “Definitely trying to make a name for myself in the Mountain West, see if I can get that all-Conference status. I have a lot of big expectations for myself this year.”

If Fejedelem seems to be enjoying his new status at the academy, on the team and life in general, it can probably be traced back to newness of this seniority status after spending his life as the youngest of three brothers.

Clayton, the middle, and Ryan, the oldest, found themselves in constant competition with Jeremy, who held firm in his belief that he was the most athletic, even if he couldn’t quite defeat his elders.

The two older brothers won an NAIA football championship together at Saint Xavier University in Chicago in 2011. Clayton then transferred to Illinois, sprang up by 3 inches in college to 6-foot-1, and saw his career take off. He earned a scholarship, became a team captain, was drafted in the seventh round by the Bengals, made the roster, turned himself into a special teams guru and is now ranked as the No. 19 free safety in the NFL by Bleacher Report.

Jeremy said Clayton got a “little better gene pool,” but he hasn’t counted out a chance to follow his career path.

“Who wouldn’t want to go to the NFL? I talk to him all the time. He loves it,” Jeremy said. “That’s definitely a goal, but I’m not going to put all my chips into that. This place gives me a great opportunity that, if that doesn’t work out, there’s a lot of other doors to take.”

There’s the business field, of course, where Fejedelem would like to serve as an acquisitions officer and perhaps earn a master’s in business administration while still in the Air Force. At some point he wants to test out the corporate world.

Or maybe his growth spurt is coming and the NFL would come calling.

But first, his junior season awaits.

“He’s clearly got to play at a higher level than he did last year, and he can,” Calhoun said. “I think he will, too. I really do. How hard he’s worked in the offseason and in the weight room. He’s got good strength. He’s become a better tackler. Just a better technician now that he’s played it a year. Like I said, he’s got to elevate. He wants to elevate. And he will elevate in terms of the way he plays.”

Give him a little time and Fejedelem is bound to elevate his status. It’s kind of his — and his family’s — thing.