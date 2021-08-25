James Jones IV graduated from Mullen High School in Denver in May 2015.
At 24, he has seen friends his age launch their own business, move on the NFL or graduate pilot training. But here he remains, the graybeard of the Air Force defense and going through August practices on the academy grounds for the seventh consecutive year.
“I’ve definitely been just enjoying my own process and kind of enjoying everyone else’s,” Jones said, “but being able to center myself and be excited for what’s to come for me.”
First, an explanation of how Jones got to this point. He came to Air Force via the prep school, which he attended in the 2015-16 school year. He completed basic training and joined the cadet wing and football team in 2016. By 2017, he worked himself into regular play at safety, starting nine games as a sophomore.
In August 2018 a knee injury caused Jones to miss the entire season. He was granted a medical turnback from the academy, pushing his scheduled graduation date from May to December 2020.
He played in 11 games in 2019, but mostly on special teams and as a backup as he worked back from the injury.
In August 2020, the Falcons were only a few days into fall camp when the Mountain West canceled the season (a decision later reversed) because of COVID-19. Jones was among several dozen Falcons to take a turn-back, though his covered the entire 2020-21 school year while most of his teammates were away for only a semester.
Jones returned to his Denver home and discovered his culinary skills — he’s most proud of a chicken parmesan dish he bakes as a casserole — while working on his speed (he’s perhaps the team’s fastest player, having clocked 40-yard dashes in the low 4.3 seconds) and rode out the pandemic with his family.
Now, he’s back for one last fall at the academy and one last shot to play college football before he plans to explore options of playing in the NFL.
A key first step will be securing a starting spot at cornerback, and so far he’s faced an uphill battle behind junior Zion Kelly (Milton Bugg III’s spot on the other side is likely secure).
“It’s everything,” Jones said when asked what’s riding for him in the quest to earn a starting spot. “I could probably speak on the rest of my teammates, we’re all highly competitive. We all want to play. It’s nothing that tears at the fibers of the room. I think it makes us stronger. We all have the same end goal, and that push, the iron-sharpens-iron, is what makes us great. I’m excited just to keep competing. I know when my time arrives, I’ll be ready to go.”
Jones indicated not the slightest bit of regret in the way circumstances have stretched his time from start to finish at the academy to such an extreme length. The son of a longtime football coach — James Jones III has coached at multiple schools, including San Jose State in the Mountain West and currently at Northern Colorado as the defensive coordinator — he places extreme value on the sport and has looked for positives from his unique situation.
“I think it provides maturity,” he said of his age. “Definitely insight into the daily grind. You learn how to not be as reactive or emotional to the daily ups and downs that come with being here at the academy. And I think it’s one of those things where it’s helped me and I think it will give me an advantage in some places, just being able to center myself and stay focused on my own goals.”
Coach Troy Calhoun has said Jones is unlikely to be switched from cornerback to safety, given the number of switches he’s already made with the team.
The coach offered praise to the player who has been in and around the program as long as any during his tenure.
“Just a remarkable young man,” Calhoun said. “Great, great energy. Bright. Very, very passionate about football. Just one of those guys you absolutely love being around. You felt that from the get-go in recruiting. Really, quite a credit to his mom and dad and his family. But the drive that he has, the perseverance, a guy that has a ton of leadership ability. He’s got grit, he’s got fight, he relates when it comes to the people part of it extremely well.
“Somebody you’re proud to say he’s part of our team.”