Elisha Palm stepped in front of San Jose State receiver Bailey Gaither, picked off his first-career pass and held it aloft as he ran toward the Air Force sideline.
“It was definitely a surreal feeling,” he said after the game on Saturday. “The support from my teammates on the sidelines, it is definitely what I practice for.”
The thing about Palm, though, is he’s felt this before. Not so much on the football field for Air Force, where the senior had largely been a special teams player in his career before this out-of-the-ordinary season and a slew of temporary departures from teammates left the Falcons shorthanded on defense. But every time Palm goes home to the south Dallas-Fort Worth area along with his twin brother, Elijah, their father, Samuel Palm, spreads the word of their arrival at their church and makes sure a hero’s welcome results.
“He holds us like a trophy,” said Elsha, a Falcons cornerback. “It’s a big deal in our hometown. It’s just a great feeling. Just getting to go back and represent the academy back home.”
Palm plans to attend graduate school after finishing the academy in May. His goal is to become an operations research assistant, a field he sampled this summer on an internship at a children’s hospital in Dallas where he helped study COVID-19 data to predict any impact on hospital waiting times.
His brother is pursuing a mechanical engineering degree.
The twins didn’t necessarily plan on ending up together in college, let alone a service academy. Elisha was the first to be recruited by the Falcons, and eventually Elijah worked his way into the plan as well.
“We definitely discussed it and thought this was the best opportunity for both of us,” Elisha said. “We didn’t know if we were going to play college football together or end up at the same place. That’s just how it worked out.
“A lot of people here don’t have siblings with them. I like that a lot. I get to lean on my brother, and if we have any struggles, we get to talk it out. Having that bond with someone at the academy is something I like a lot.”
Coach Troy Calhoun said the bond between the brothers has long been apparent.
“I’ll tell you what, that family has done an amazing job of raising their kids,” Calhoun said.”
Elijah decided not to continue playing football beyond this past spring.
“He decided to focus on himself and his academics,” Elisha said. “He lost his love for football. … I know he’s a lot happier. I can’t blame him.”
Elisha, who had one start in his career (at New Mexico) prior to this season, stuck with it and has become an integral piece to a makeshift Air Force defense that has allowed just 24 points through a victory over Navy and a loss at San Jose State.
“It’s neat to see,” Calhoun said. “His senior year, he’s paid a price, so thank goodness there are some games for him to play this fall.”
The Falcons host No. 25 Boise State on Saturday at Falcon Stadium.