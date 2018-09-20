It worked with Jacobi Owens. Now Air Force is hoping it works with Christian Mallard.
The junior is expected to enter Saturday night’s game as the Falcons’ No. 2 fullback, where he hopes to show he still runs like a tailback.
That was Mallard’s position in high school and through his first two years at the academy. But in analyzing their personnel options this past offseason, the Air Force coaching staff decided to slide him to fullback and see if his speed and bruising style can produce similar results to the same move with Owens midway through a 1,000-yard season when he was a junior in 2015.
“They thought I had the power and the mentality to play like Jacobi did, going from tailback to fullback,” Mallard said. “They said they saw it in me and they wanted to try.”
That Mallard is now sitting No. 2 on the depth chart shows the move has already been successful, as there were no shortage of options. Parker Wilson, who started the opener, went down with an injury. Now, Mallard has moved past Taven Birdow and a slew of others to be behind only Cole Fagan, who has been one of the bright spots through two games with a team-high 147 yards on 34 carries.
As good as Fagan has been, the Falcons need at least two players at that position because of the pounding involved. So expect Mallard to get some meaningful time at Utah State.
“He’s big, powerful,” running backs coach Ben Miller said. “He’s the strongest guy in the weight room we’ve got. We basically said, ‘Hey, gain 8 pounds, put your hand down and let’s see what you can do.’ He’s taken to the change very well and has embraced it.”
The addition of Mallard to a backfield in flux should provide yet another element of surprise from a personnel standpoint.
Utah State already doesn’t know which of three tailbacks might start, as Joseph Saucier, Nolan Eriksen and Kade Remsberg are each viable options. At quarterback, Arion Worthman started the opener and Isaiah Sanders played the entire second game.
“Whoever plays quarterback, we’re going to prepare for their system and prepare for what they do,” Aggies coach Matt Wells said. “(Arion) Worthman. And (Isaiah) Sanders kicked our butt last year. Donald Hammond III kid is big, strong and athletic. I talked to a high school buddy in Georgia about him this weekend and all three of them can play. They’re all good quarterbacks and they have a great system of what they do with them.”
It is unknown how much Wells has considered the personnel options for the Falcons at fullback, but in Mallard the Air Force offense hopes to utilize a different skill set that is similar to what Owens brought when he added quickness to the spot en route to a berth in the Mountain West title game.
“He cuts like a tailback, even though he’s 230,” Eriksen said. “It’ll be good to watch him once he gets into it and gets some good playing time. I think he’ll be able to be effective for us.”
For Mallard, the biggest change has come in blocking. He took on defensive ends as a tailback, but he often had the element of surprise as his ally. That’s not an advantage a fullback possesses.
“That was a huge adjustment,” he said. “They’re ready for you. At that point, they’re looking you straight in the eye and you just have to say to yourself, ‘I’m better than this guy. I’m bigger than him.’”