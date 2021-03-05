A four-year contract extension with Colorado Rapids is not guaranteed to keep Sam Vines stateside.
The 21-year-old left back from Colorado Springs has grown into a mainstay in Robin Fraser’s backline. Vines was the only player to play every minute of last year’s regular season and has played the full 90 minutes in 41 of the club’s last 46 games. His play in Major League Soccer and in recent appearances with the United States Men’s National Team has produced early interest from European clubs, Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith said Friday.
“There have been a number of clubs that have been interested in him. I think, again credit to Sam, he wants to go at the right time,” Smith said.
“He’s got real aspirations, and I think he understands that he can continue to develop here and can continue to play at the highest levels here. And then when the right opportunity emerges, we can all look at that and make the right decision at the time.”
Smith and Vines seem to have big plans before that day arrives. Vines joined the Rapids youth teams at 13, signed a homegrown contract in 2018 and became the Rapids’ first academy product to appear for the U.S. national team. He’s one of four Rapids players away from the team for Monday’s start of preseason camp in Arizona, as he’s in Mexico with the under-23 national team preparing for the Olympic qualification tournament.
“I think he’s very excited about the potential here at the club and feels like we can still provide a platform for him to achieve his ambitions, winning an MLS Cup, staying in the U.S. Men’s National Team, playing at a World Cup in 2022 and potentially at some point in time making the move to Europe,” Smith said.
“We’re all (on) the same page in terms of how we want to see this go going forward.”
The Rapids also announced a two-year contract extension for Diego Rubio on Friday.
“His work ethic is beyond belief,” Smith said. “He leads the charge from the press perspective. That’s something we want to be is an aggressive team. He leads that from the front. He’s got a wonderful ability to combine. He can create and he can score goals. He’s a wonderful, wonderful player and key part of what we do. Thrilled to get him tied down.”