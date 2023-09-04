Attentive Air Force fans caught their first glimpse of sophomore fullback Dylan Carson on Saturday.

Those still closely watching in the second half of a 42-7 blowout victory over Robert Morris saw the sophomore fullback plunge for 50 yards on five carries, including a long of 29 yards.

For coach Troy Calhoun, it brought back memories of the first time he put eyes on a video of Carson.

Offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen, whose recruiting territory includes the Pacific Northwest, asked for a second opinion on a running back from Marysville, Wash., located north of Seattle.

“Mike’s usually point on, but he said, ‘You better make the call,’” Calhoun recalled. “I looked at about four plays and thought we’ve got to go after this guy.”

For Air Force fans who want to dream a bit, Carson’s size (6-foot, 210) is almost exactly that of Brad Roberts – who also carried the ball for the first time in the season-opener as a sophomore. Roberts occupied the fullback position for the past three years and led the nation in rushing in 2022 before graduating in May.

Roberts also set school records for carries in consecutive seasons, creating a smorgasbord of opportunities for Carson and the other nine backs who toted the ball in the opener.

Carson remains buried on the depth chart as the No. 4 fullback behind Owen Burk, Jet Harris and Emmanuel Michel, but Air Force has a long and successful track record of identifying newcomers in season-openers and turning them into workhorses.

Over the past decade, Jacobi Owens (2014), Tim McVey (2015), Ronald Cleveland (2016), Roberts (2020) and Micah Davis (2021) entered the season with one or fewer career carries, posted 10+ yards per carry in the opener and then went on to larger roles.

“He does run with an awful lot of natural forward lean,” Calhoun said of Carson, who flirted with Washington state records as a senior with 2,671 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns. “Has really, really good power, good quickness, super vision.”

Another one in a similar situation is tailback Aiden Calvert, who served as the No. 2 tailback on Saturday. The junior had only two carries but turned those into 21 yards and showed an obvious burst of speed.

Calhoun alluded to Calvert’s performances in speed tests for the 100 and 40-meter dashes, but didn’t offer specific times. Calvert also didn’t know his specific measurements beyond estimating a 4.4-second 40.

“I think, definitely my speed is my top strength,” said Calvert, who racked up 1,184 all-purpose yards as a senior for the storied Mater Dei program in California. “Also, I’m a hard runner, I like to get physical a lot.”

Competition will continue to be fierce among Air Force backs.

John Lee Eldridge III, the team’s leading returning rusher, went for 65 yards on just four carries in the opener. He will command a good chunk of the carries. Veteran Emmanuel Michel, cleared by the NCAA last week, played Saturday and ran four times. Cade Harris and Dane Kinamon are back at the slot receiver position. And, with speedy Zac Larrier now at quarterback, the ball will go there more frequently.

The nation’s top rushing offense three years running will have plenty of carries to distribute, and by the looks of things it will take a few weeks for those specific roles to sort themselves out.

Notes

Air Force issued a Week 2 depth chart on Monday that included two veteran players who did not play in the opener and were not listed on last week’s chart. Offensive tackle Kaleb Holcomb, tight end Caleb Rillos are both now on the depth chart. Senior slot receiver Dane Kinamon remains on the depth chart, though he did not play in the opener. … Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell was critical of Air Force after Falcons transfer Michael Mack, a senior cornerback transfer, was ruled ineligible by the NCAA. "I'm gonna kinda hold my tongue to say anything about the Air Force Academy on how they've treated the kid, in my opinion...At some point in time I will say how I feel he's been treated by where he went to school,” Fickell said. Wisconsin is appealing the ruling.